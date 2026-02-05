In HelloNation, Flooring Expert Mike Taylor of Lawton, OK, Explains How to Preserve Your Floor's Beauty and Durability

LAWTON, Okla., Feb. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- How can you make a floor coating last for decades while keeping it looking new? In a HelloNation article , Mike Taylor of B&T Floor Coatings in Lawton, Oklahoma, explains that consistent care, gentle cleaning techniques, and prompt attention to minor damage are the key factors in extending the life of your investment. His advice helps homeowners and businesses protect both the appearance and function of their coated floors.

Taylor emphasizes that installing a floor coating is not simply a cosmetic upgrade—it also serves as a protective barrier for the underlying surface. With proper maintenance, a high-quality coating can safeguard a floor for decades, keeping it both attractive and structurally sound. The difference between a coating that lasts a few years and one that endures for decades often comes down to the owner's cleaning habits and maintenance practices.

Regular cleaning is a central part of preserving the coating's integrity. Taylor advises against using harsh chemicals or abrasive tools that can weaken or scratch the surface. Instead, he recommends pH-neutral detergents diluted with water, applied with a soft cloth or mop. This approach removes dirt and spills effectively without compromising the finish.

The choice of cleaning tools is as important as the cleaning solution itself. Abrasive pads, stiff brushes, or rough cleaning materials can dull the coating, create visible scratches, and, over time, cause peeling. Taylor's method prioritizes gentle but effective cleaning tools that protect the coating's finish while still keeping the surface free of debris and stains.

Even with proper maintenance, minor scuffs or small damaged areas may eventually appear, particularly in high-traffic spaces. Taylor explains that these imperfections do not necessarily require a full re-coating. Many types of coatings have repair kits available that are specifically formulated to match and bond with the existing finish. By addressing small flaws quickly, property owners can prevent them from worsening and maintain a smooth, consistent look.

The durability of a floor coating is designed to withstand heavy use, but longevity is significantly increased with preventative care. Taylor reassures property owners that their investment need not be short-lived. With mindful upkeep, a well-installed coating continues to protect and enhance a space's appearance for many years, making it a practical long-term improvement to a property's value.

Adopting simple, consistent cleaning habits, using products compatible with the coating, and repairing small imperfections as soon as they appear form the foundation of long-term coating care. Taylor's expert advice equips property owners with the knowledge they need to protect their investment and maintain a polished, professional appearance in any setting.

