ADA, Mich., March 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Why do hardwood floors change shape, squeak, or show gaps during different seasons? A recent HelloNation article featuring Flooring Expert Steve Klaasen of Klaasen Wood Floors explains how humidity plays a larger role in hardwood performance than most people realize. The article outlines how natural moisture changes in the air cause wood to expand and contract throughout the year and what homeowners can do to protect their floors from long-term damage.

Steve Klaasen - Owner - Klaasen Wood Floors Speed Speed

Klaasen notes that many homeowners misunderstand how wood behaves once installed. Hardwood may look solid and finished, but it remains responsive to the surrounding environment. During dry Michigan winters, heating systems draw moisture from the air, causing wood to shrink slightly and create small gaps between floorboards. In humid summer months, the wood absorbs moisture and swells, closing those gaps again. Understanding how humidity affects hardwood floors helps homeowners recognize that these changes are natural rather than a sign of poor installation or product failure.

The HelloNation article explains that the real issue arises when indoor humidity fluctuates too much. If air becomes overly dry or excessively humid, the wood's movement increases, leading to more visible cupping or warping. The best way to prevent these issues is to maintain a balanced indoor environment. Flooring experts generally recommend keeping humidity levels between 35 and 55 percent year-round. This consistent range limits expansion and contraction, preventing permanent damage. A humidifier during the winter and a dehumidifier or air conditioner during the summer can help achieve this balance.

Before installation, acclimating the wood is one of the most important steps. Acclimation means allowing the hardwood to rest inside the home for several days so it adjusts to the indoor temperature and humidity. Homeowners who skip this step often experience problems such as cupping or gapping later. Klaasen explains that acclimation is what prepares the flooring to perform well once installed, making it less likely to shift or separate as the seasons change. Knowing what acclimation is for hardwood flooring can prevent many common complaints that appear months after installation.

The article also highlights how professional installers help control moisture levels from the start. They use moisture meters to test both the flooring and subfloor before installation to ensure conditions are stable. They also leave small, hidden expansion gaps around room edges, which give the boards room to move naturally without damaging the visible surface. These small details often determine whether a floor will remain smooth and quiet for years or develop squeaks and visible movement shortly after being installed.

The choice of material also influences how well a floor handles changes in humidity. Solid hardwood is made from a single piece of wood, so it moves more as humidity changes. Engineered hardwood, which consists of several layers of wood bonded together with alternating grain directions, resists this movement more effectively. Understanding whether engineered hardwood is better for humid climates helps homeowners make smart decisions before installation. Klaasen points out that engineered floors are ideal for basements, lakefront homes, and other areas where moisture levels are harder to control.

Once the floor is installed, proper maintenance remains essential. Cleaning hardwood with too much water or using steam mops can push moisture into the seams, weakening the finish and damaging the boards. A barely damp mop or hardwood-specific cleaner is best. Routine sweeping or vacuuming prevents grit from scratching the surface and exposing the wood beneath. Mats at entryways and rugs near sinks add another layer of protection by reducing direct contact with moisture.

Humidity management also depends on a home's heating and cooling systems. Older houses often dry out more during winter, while newer, airtight homes can trap moisture in summer. Homeowners can use a simple hygrometer to monitor humidity throughout the year. By checking readings regularly, they can adjust humidifiers, dehumidifiers, or ventilation systems as needed. Understanding how indoor humidity can be controlled for hardwood floors allows homeowners to take small, proactive steps that prevent long-term problems.

Early warning signs of humidity imbalance are often subtle. Minor squeaks, gaps, or unevenness underfoot can indicate that moisture levels are changing. Recognizing these signs early helps homeowners act before lasting damage occurs. Klaasen encourages homeowners to view these small changes as reminders to check humidity rather than evidence of poor craftsmanship.

The HelloNation feature reminds readers that seasonal movement in wood is normal and expected. The goal is not to eliminate expansion and contraction but to manage it within safe limits. By understanding what humidity level is best for hardwood flooring, homeowners can create a stable environment that protects their investment. Balanced humidity keeps the boards tighter, prevents cupping, and maintains a smooth surface that will last for decades.

Ultimately, the article stresses that nature's influence on hardwood floors cannot be avoided, but it can be managed. With consistent humidity control, proper installation, and mindful maintenance, hardwood flooring remains strong and beautiful for many years. Klaasen's guidance helps homeowners see that small environmental adjustments lead to big gains in the performance and appearance of their floors.

What Most People Get Wrong About Hardwood Floors and Humidity features insights from Steve Klaasen, Flooring Expert of Ada, MI, in HelloNation.

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SOURCE HelloNation