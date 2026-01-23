In HelloNation, Full Service Attorney Andrew Rosenberg Explains Trusts and Transfer on Death Deeds

RACINE, Wis., Jan. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- What are the most effective ways to avoid probate in Wisconsin? In HelloNation , Attorney Andrew Rosenberg of Knuteson, Hinkston & Rosenberg, S.C. explains how tools like revocable living trusts and transfer on death (TOD) deeds allow families to bypass the court system entirely. These legal instruments offer faster access to assets, reduced administrative costs, and greater privacy compared to the traditional probate process.

A revocable living trust enables an individual to retain control of assets while alive and designate beneficiaries for distribution after death. When property is titled in the name of the trust, it avoids probate and remains outside the public record. Similarly, TOD deeds let Wisconsin property owners name a beneficiary who receives the real estate upon death without court oversight, provided the deed is correctly recorded in advance. Rosenberg notes that these methods eliminate many of the delays and expenses associated with probate proceedings.

Beyond real estate, bank accounts, investments, and even vehicles can be transferred through payable on death or TOD designations. These allow institutions to release assets directly to beneficiaries without involving the courts. However, Rosenberg cautions that the effectiveness of these tools depends on proper coordination and documentation. For example, a trust must be fully funded with retitled assets, and all deeds and designations must be accurately completed and filed. Any oversight can trigger probate despite intentions to avoid it.

More details on the probate-avoidance strategies available in Wisconsin are outlined in the full article, Alternatives to Probate Like Trusts and Transfer on Death Deeds , where Rosenberg explains how living trusts and TOD deeds offer efficient and private solutions for asset transfer.

