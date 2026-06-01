The article outlines practical steps families can take to prepare for burial, cremation, memorial services, and related financial decisions.

HAMILTON, N.J., June 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- What should families understand before making funeral arrangements for a loved one? A HelloNation article featuring insights from Christopher Merlino of Buklad-Merlino Memorial Homes in Hamilton, New Jersey, explains how preparation and communication can reduce stress during emotional situations.

Christopher Merlino - Owner - Buklad-Merlino Memorial Homes Speed Speed

The article explains that many families are unprepared for the number of decisions involved in funeral arrangements. After a loss, loved ones often must quickly decide between burial and cremation, select memorial services, review cemetery requirements, and manage financial responsibilities. The article notes that learning about these steps in advance can help reduce stress and confusion during emotional moments.

According to the article, gathering documents early can make the process smoother for families. Funeral homes often request identification records, insurance information, legal paperwork, military service records, birth certificates, and advance directives before arrangements can proceed. Keeping these materials organized ahead of time may help families avoid delays and improve communication during difficult circumstances.

The article also explains that conversations about personal wishes can help families feel more confident when making final arrangements. Some individuals prefer burial because of religious customs or family traditions, while others choose cremation because of flexibility or personal preference. Funeral Home Expert Christopher Merlino explains through the article that discussing these choices early often makes funeral arrangements less overwhelming for surviving relatives.

The HelloNation article highlights that cemetery requirements can vary significantly depending on location. Cemeteries may have specific rules regarding grave markers, flowers, burial vaults, caskets, and memorial installations. Families may also encounter additional charges for opening and closing graves or maintaining burial spaces. The article explains that understanding cemetery requirements before they are needed can help families avoid unexpected costs and unnecessary confusion.

Families considering cremation are also encouraged to understand local regulations and timelines. Some areas require waiting periods or additional documentation before cremation can occur. The article states that funeral homes can help explain these requirements and answer questions about available service options. Families who learn about cremation procedures ahead of time may feel more comfortable navigating emotional decisions later.

Financial planning is another important topic covered in the article. Funeral home fees can include transportation services, preparation costs, cemetery expenses, obituary notices, flowers, caskets, urns, and memorial services. The article explains that reviewing funeral home fees and comparing available services in advance can help families better understand payment expectations and available options.

The article also discusses the importance of communication among family members. Disagreements sometimes arise when loved ones are uncertain about personal wishes involving burial, cremation, or religious traditions. According to the article, discussing final arrangements early can reduce misunderstandings and allow families to focus more fully on emotional support during periods of grief.

Veteran benefits are another area families are encouraged to review ahead of time. Veterans and eligible family members may qualify for military honors, burial allowances, cemetery benefits, and government-issued memorial markers. The article advises families to collect military discharge paperwork and service records early to help prevent delays when applying for veteran benefits.

The article concludes that planning ahead cannot remove grief, but preparation can help families feel more informed and supported. Understanding funeral arrangements, organizing paperwork, discussing personal wishes, reviewing cemetery requirements, and preparing for memorial services can make difficult decisions more manageable during emotional situations.

What Families Should Know Before Planning a Funeral features insights from Christopher Merlino, Funeral Home Expert of Hamilton, New Jersey, in HelloNation.

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SOURCE HelloNation