In HelloNation, Funeral Service Expert J. Kelcey Dickinson Details What to Bring to a Funeral Planning Meeting

The article outlines how families in South Carolina can prepare documents, preferences, and questions before a funeral planning meeting.

COLUMBIA, S.C., Aug. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- What information should families gather before attending a funeral planning meeting? HelloNation has published the answer in an article featuring insights from Funeral Service Expert J. Kelcey Dickinson of Shives Funeral Home.

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The HelloNation article explains that preparing for a funeral planning meeting can make the process smoother and less stressful. Families in South Carolina are often asked to provide key personal, legal, and financial details so funeral planning can move forward efficiently. Being organized in advance allows families to focus on honoring their loved one while important arrangements are coordinated.

One of the first steps in funeral planning is gathering essential personal information about the deceased. This typically includes their full legal name, date of birth, Social Security number, and parents' names. If the individual served in the military, discharge papers may also be required. The article explains that having these documents ready helps funeral directors complete official records and permits required in South Carolina.

Financial documentation can also play a role in funeral planning. The article notes that families often bring life insurance policies or related financial paperwork to the funeral planning meeting. Reviewing life insurance coverage ahead of time can clarify what expenses may be covered and help guide decisions about burial or cremation arrangements.

Photographs are another item often requested during funeral planning. Families commonly provide a meaningful image that can be used in the obituary or memorial materials. Having a photo selected ahead of the funeral planning meeting allows planners to prepare printed programs, announcements, or digital tributes more efficiently.

The article also encourages families to discuss service preferences before the meeting. Decisions about burial or cremation, as well as visitation or memorial gatherings, are important parts of funeral planning. Thinking about preferences for music, readings, or speakers can help families communicate their wishes clearly during the funeral planning meeting.

Location details may also be necessary. If burial is planned, families may need information about the cemetery, plot location, or requirements for grave markers or vaults. For cremation or memorial gatherings, families may consider the venue where the service will take place. Preparing these details ahead of time supports more efficient funeral planning.

Legal documents can also provide helpful guidance during funeral planning. Wills, trusts, or advance directives may include instructions related to burial, cremation, or other personal wishes. Bringing these documents to the funeral planning meeting ensures that arrangements reflect the intentions of the deceased and their family.

The article explains that families often prepare questions in advance as well. Topics may include service costs, transportation, merchandise options, or obituary submissions. Writing down questions before the funeral planning meeting helps ensure important details are addressed during the discussion.

Organizing all documents in a folder or binder can make funeral planning easier for families in South Carolina. Keeping identification records, life insurance paperwork, photographs for the obituary, cemetery details, and service preferences together allows funeral directors to reference information quickly and move the planning process forward.

By preparing documents, financial information, and service preferences before a funeral planning meeting, families can approach the process with greater confidence. Thoughtful preparation supports smoother funeral planning and allows families to focus on creating meaningful arrangements through burial or cremation that reflect their loved one's life.

How to Prepare for a Funeral Planning Meeting features insights from J. Kelcey Dickinson, Funeral Service Expert of Columbia, SC, in HelloNation.

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SOURCE HelloNation