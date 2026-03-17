In HelloNation, Funeral Service Expert J. Kelcey Dickinson Highlights Factors That Influence Funeral Costs

COLUMBIA, S.C., March 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The article reviews funeral costs in Columbia and explains the differences between a traditional funeral and direct cremation.

What does a funeral actually cost for families planning services in Columbia, SC? HelloNation has published the answer in an article featuring insights from Funeral Service Expert J. Kelcey Dickinson of Shives Funeral Home.

J. Kelcey Dickinson - Owner & Funeral Director, Shives Funeral Home

The HelloNation article explains that funeral costs can vary widely depending on the type of service a family chooses. In Columbia, families often consider either a traditional funeral or direct cremation when planning arrangements. Each option involves different services, preparation requirements, and funeral merchandise selections that influence the final price.

A traditional funeral typically includes several coordinated elements that contribute to overall funeral costs. These services often involve embalming, a public viewing, a funeral ceremony, and burial coordination. The article notes that a traditional funeral may also include the use of a funeral home chapel, transportation services, and graveside arrangements. Each of these steps adds to funeral costs, making it important for families to understand what is included when planning services in Columbia.

Funeral merchandise is another factor that can influence funeral costs. Items such as caskets, urns, and memorial keepsakes vary significantly in price based on material, design, and craftsmanship. The article explains that families planning a traditional funeral often choose caskets as part of the service, while those selecting direct cremation may choose an urn or other memorial items. Reviewing available funeral merchandise allows families to select options that reflect their preferences while remaining within their budget.

Direct cremation is discussed in the article as a simpler alternative that often reduces funeral costs. This option involves cremation without a public viewing or formal ceremony beforehand. Because direct cremation does not require embalming, caskets, or extended use of funeral facilities, it generally results in lower overall funeral costs. Many families in Columbia choose direct cremation for its simplicity and the flexibility it provides for holding a memorial service at a later time.

The article also highlights several additional expenses that can influence funeral costs. Transportation of the deceased, required permits, and administrative documentation may all contribute to the total. Funeral professionals coordinate these elements to ensure services comply with local regulations and proceed smoothly. Understanding these logistical details helps families anticipate funeral costs and avoid unexpected charges.

Cemetery related expenses can further affect funeral costs for families planning a traditional funeral. Burial plots, grave markers, and vaults or liners may all be required depending on the cemetery. The article notes that these elements vary in price depending on location and materials. Families in Columbia are encouraged to consider these additional costs when planning burial services.

Pre-planning is another topic addressed in the article. Planning services in advance can help families manage funeral costs more effectively. By comparing service options, selecting funeral merchandise, and discussing preferences early, individuals can make thoughtful decisions that ease the financial and emotional burden on loved ones later.

The HelloNation article concludes that understanding the difference between a traditional funeral and direct cremation helps families prepare both financially and logistically. When families are aware of funeral merchandise choices, service types, and additional fees, they are better equipped to plan meaningful services while managing funeral costs in Columbia.

What a Funeral Really Costs in Columbia, SC features insights from J. Kelcey Dickinson, Funeral Service Expert of Columbia, SC, in HelloNation.

About HelloNation

HelloNation is a premier media platform that connects readers with trusted professionals and businesses across various industries. Through its innovative "edvertising" approach that blends educational content and storytelling, HelloNation delivers expert-driven articles that inform, inspire, and empower. Covering topics from home improvement and health to business strategy and lifestyle, HelloNation highlights leaders making a meaningful impact in their communities.

SOURCE HelloNation