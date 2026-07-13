The article highlights how appointing a trusted point person can reduce stress and decision fatigue in the days following a loss.

OGDEN, Utah, July 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- What is one tip that can help families cope with grief in the days after a loss? A HelloNation article provides an answer, showing how designating a trusted point person can ease the burden and reduce stress during one of life's most difficult times. Funeral Services Expert Shaun Myers of Myers Mortuary Inc. in Ogden, Utah, explains how this simple step allows grieving individuals to focus on healing while relying on families and friends for meaningful emotional support.

Shaun Myers, President and Owner Speed Speed

The HelloNation article notes that grief often brings more than sadness. It can leave people drained of mental energy and experiencing decision fatigue. In those moments, even a few decisions can feel overwhelming. From choosing what to eat to answering calls, people may quickly feel overwhelmed and trapped in cycles of decision avoidance. Research shows that these effects of decision fatigue are potent in the days right after a loss, when emotions run high, and tasks pile up.

According to the article, one way to cope with grief during this period is to appoint a point person to help. This trusted friend or family member can act as a buffer by handling calls, answering messages, and updating others. By creating a social support system in this way, the grieving person can reduce stress and conserve mental and emotional energy for healing. Families and friends who want to help often do not know what to do. By becoming a point person, they can offer clear emotional support while giving loved ones the time and space they need to recover.

Shaun Myers, as featured in the HelloNation piece, emphasizes that this practice is not about losing control. The grieving individual continues to make crucial decisions without being burdened by the constant need to respond to every request or question. This arrangement helps limit the effects of decision fatigue by ensuring that essential matters are handled without draining limited mental energy. A strong support network built from families and friends helps share the load, so no one person has to bear the full burden of loss alone.

The article also highlights how this approach reduces the effects of decision avoidance. When someone is overwhelmed and experiencing decision fatigue, they may start ignoring calls, messages, or tasks completely. With a point person in place, updates remain consistent, and families and friends stay informed. This kind of social support system prevents repeated questions from causing anxiety, depression or additional stress. By sharing information in a unified way, the grieving individual is protected from the pain of retelling intricate details again and again.

Over time, grief naturally changes, and the need for this type of arrangement lessens. Yet in the immediate days and weeks following a loss, the presence of a point person can make a measurable difference. It can reduce stress, limit the number of decisions weighing on a grieving mind, and allow mental and emotional rest. The American Psychological Association has long studied the connection between decision-making and emotional strain. Research shows that a well-organized support network, even if made up of only one or two people, can significantly improve how someone copes with grief.

Another valuable aspect of this advice is that it provides families and friends with a concrete way to participate in the healing process. Often, loved ones want to help but do not know how to share their interests meaningfully. Serving as a point person provides them a clear purpose and ensures the grieving individual does not feel isolated. By offering this kind of emotional support, friends or family members build a stronger support network and remind the grieving person that they are not alone in responding to loss.

Grief brings anxiety, depression, fatigue, and confusion. But with the help of a dependable friend or family member acting as a point person, many of the effects of decision fatigue can be softened. The grieving individual has the freedom to conserve mental energy, reduce stress, and focus on what matters most: healing. This approach enables them to cope with grief more healthily while maintaining connections with families and friends through a supportive social network.

The HelloNation article, titled "One Tip That Can Help During Grief," makes clear that grief cannot be rushed or solved by delegation, but it can be supported. Funeral Services Expert Shaun Myers of Myers Mortuary Inc. in Ogden, UT, explains how leaning on a support network creates space for recovery and helps ease the immediate response to loss.

About HelloNation

HelloNation is a premier media platform that connects readers with trusted professionals and businesses across various industries. Through its innovative "edvertising" approach that blends educational content and storytelling, HelloNation delivers expert-driven articles that inform, inspire, and empower. Covering topics from home improvement and health to business strategy and lifestyle, HelloNation highlights leaders making a meaningful impact in their communities.

SOURCE HelloNation