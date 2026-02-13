In HelloNation, Furniture Expert Randy Marohn of Hamburg, NY, Explains How to Tell If Furniture Is Solid Wood

HAMBURG, N.Y., Feb. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- How can shoppers tell the difference between solid wood furniture and veneered alternatives? A HelloNation article featuring Hamburg-based furniture expert Randy Marohn of Sans Furniture Inc. offers clear answers for anyone unsure of what to look for when evaluating furniture construction.

Randy Marohn - Store Manager - Sans Furniture Inc.

The article focuses on practical ways to identify solid wood furniture. Many buyers are surprised to learn that surface appearance alone can be misleading. The article explains that grain is one of the first signs to examine. Solid wood shows continuous, flowing grain patterns, unlike wood veneer, which often ends at seams or repeats in identical sections. This observation helps customers look past labels and rely on physical details instead.

Weight is another indicator explored in the article. Solid wood furniture, especially hardwood furniture like cherry or oak, tends to feel significantly heavier than veneered pieces with engineered cores. However, the article cautions that weight should not be used on its own, as some veneered furniture may feel heavy due to added fillers.

The article also discusses construction techniques, with a focus on dovetail joints. These traditional interlocking joints appear in drawers of quality hardwood furniture. According to the article, dovetail joints often signal longer-lasting construction, since they require skill to make and hold weight more effectively than staples or glue alone. Readers are encouraged to inspect drawers and joints as part of their evaluation process.

Another key sign of solid wood furniture is found underneath the piece. The article notes that the underside often reveals the real story. While the top may appear polished, the bottom or back might show the natural color variations, knots, and imperfections typical of solid wood. Veneered furniture often hides uniform engineered materials like particleboard underneath the surface.

Climate changes are especially relevant for buyers in areas like Western New York. The article highlights that solid wood adapts better to seasonal shifts in temperature and humidity. Solid boards expand and contract naturally, while veneered surfaces can bubble or crack over time due to the differences in how engineered cores respond to the environment.

The article also explains that panel construction can reveal important clues. In solid wood furniture, panels are usually made from several boards joined together. Although seams may be visible, the grain still appears continuous. Large, uniform panels tend to indicate veneered construction, not solid wood.

Cost and maintenance also factor into the decision. The article points out that solid wood furniture typically costs more up front, but it offers long-term value. Unlike veneered alternatives, it can be sanded, refinished, or repaired over decades of use. For families looking for longevity, the article makes the case that solid wood is often the better investment.

Smaller clues, such as smell and sound, are also explored. According to the article, solid wood furniture gives off a mild, natural scent and makes a deeper sound when tapped, while veneered panels often sound hollow. Though subtle, these clues can help confirm a buyer's other observations.

The article provides a simple but thorough guide for recognizing furniture grain, understanding the behavior of materials, and making informed decisions. By learning the signs of true solid wood construction, readers can better navigate furniture purchases and choose items built for durability.

