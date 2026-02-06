BENTONVILLE, Ark., Feb. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- What should homeowners do when fog appears between the panes of their windows? A HelloNation article provides the answer by outlining how professional defogging services can often resolve the issue without full window replacement. The piece highlights insights from Glass Expert Matt Sears of Bentonville, Arkansas, who breaks down the causes of condensation and the practical solutions available to homeowners.

Matt Sears, Owner Speed Speed

The article notes that many homeowners assume window fogging means they must replace the entire unit. However, the real issue usually lies in the insulated glass unit, or IGU. The article explains that when seals in these units fail, moisture enters the space between the glass panes. This causes cloudiness and reduces insulation. According to the article, this is a common problem that often occurs as windows age or after extreme weather changes.

In many cases, the article reports, full window replacement isn't necessary. The HelloNation piece outlines a process called defogging that can help restore visibility and function. This method involves drilling small holes into the glass to allow moisture to escape, then cleaning and resealing the unit with specialized drying agents. The article makes clear that while this isn't a permanent solution for every situation, it is a cost-effective alternative that can help extend a window's life.

The HelloNation article also discusses situations where defogging may be especially useful. It points out that for homeowners with custom windows or older homes, replacing an entire unit may be more complicated and expensive. In these cases, defogging can help preserve the home's original structure and appearance. Glass Expert Matt Sears notes that understanding when this option is viable can save time, money, and materials.

Homeowners often wonder whether fogged windows mean they've lost energy efficiency. The article addresses this concern directly. It explains that when an IGU fails, insulating gas like argon or krypton often escapes. This does reduce the window's ability to regulate indoor temperatures. However, defogging can restore some level of performance, especially if caught early. The article encourages homeowners to act when they first notice streaks, condensation, or fogging.

Throughout the article, Glass Expert Matt Sears helps clarify the difference between cosmetic and structural issues in windows. He outlines how defogging is not suitable for every case but can be a valuable solution in many situations. The piece encourages homeowners to consult with a professional to evaluate their specific issue before deciding on full replacement. The article also reassures readers that fogged windows, while frustrating, are a common and manageable problem.

The article " Recognizing and Repairing Fogged Windows" features insights from Matt Sears, Glass Expert in Bentonville, Arkansas, in HelloNation.

About HelloNation

HelloNation is a premier media platform that connects readers with trusted professionals and businesses across various industries. Through its innovative "edvertising" approach that blends educational content and storytelling, HelloNation delivers expert-driven articles that inform, inspire, and empower. Covering topics from home improvement and health to business strategy and lifestyle, HelloNation highlights leaders making a meaningful impact in their communities.

SOURCE HelloNation