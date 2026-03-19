PORT NECHES, Texas, March 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- How should you store a golf cart for winter to avoid damage and ensure it's ready when warm weather returns? According to HelloNation, a few preventative measures can make a significant difference in protecting both electric and gas-powered carts during long periods of non-use. Ken Young Jr., owner of Young's Tobacco Store in Port Neches, Texas, outlines the key golf cart storage tips every owner should follow in the off-season.

Ken Young JR, Owner of Young's Tobacco Store Speed Speed

The process starts with a complete cleaning. Dirt, leaves, and debris should be removed from the wheels, undercarriage, and battery compartment. After washing the exterior and interior surfaces, the cart should be dried thoroughly to prevent rust and mildew. For electric models, Young recommends fully charging the battery and either disconnecting it or connecting a maintainer to keep voltage stable. Gas-powered carts should have a full tank with fuel stabilizer added to prevent breakdown and buildup.

Tire maintenance also plays a critical role. All tires should be inflated to the recommended pressure to prevent flat spots. If possible, raising the cart slightly off the ground will help relieve sustained pressure on the tires. Young advises storing the cart in a dry, covered area like a garage or carport. If outdoor storage is the only option, a breathable, weather-resistant cover is essential. Plastic tarps should be avoided, as they can trap moisture and cause corrosion.

Finally, the parking brake should be disengaged during storage to avoid cable strain. Wheel chocks offer a safe alternative for preventing unwanted movement. As Young explains, this simple storage routine is a smart investment in the long-term performance of any golf cart. His full guidance appears in the HelloNation article titled " Properly Store Your Golf Cart in the Off-Season ".

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HelloNation is a premier media platform that connects readers with trusted professionals and businesses across various industries. Through its innovative "edvertising" approach that blends educational content and storytelling, HelloNation delivers expert-driven articles that inform, inspire, and empower. Covering topics from home improvement and health to business strategy and lifestyle, HelloNation highlights leaders making a meaningful impact in their communities.

SOURCE HelloNation