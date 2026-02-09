ROCHESTER, N.Y., Feb. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- What should property owners know before applying wall graphics inside their home or business? A HelloNation article provides a clear answer, offering guidance from Unitech Applications and its graphics installation experts, Guy and Zach Laesser of Rochester, NY. The article breaks down the most important steps to take before installation, helping clients achieve smooth, long-lasting results.

Zachary Michael, Installation Manager Speed Speed

The article explains that surface preparation is one of the most overlooked steps when applying custom wall decals, wall art, or vinyl lettering. It highlights why the type of wall paint can make a big difference. Glossy and semi-gloss finishes create a better surface for vinyl to stick. Matte or flat paints may cause problems, and low-VOC paints can prevent adhesives from working properly. In those cases, the article recommends using a primer before applying any vinyl products.

The article also discusses the importance of wall texture. It explains that while textured walls may look nice, they can interfere with how vinyl graphics appear. Imperfections like bumps or ridges can show through the vinyl after installation. According to the article, smoother surfaces produce cleaner results, especially for large-format graphics or detailed lettering.

Cleaning is another key part of preparation. The article notes that dust, oils, and even fibers from a cloth can prevent proper adhesion. It suggests using a mild soap solution and a lint-free cloth, followed by drying the wall completely before applying the graphic. This step helps reduce bubbling and peeling later on.

Timing also plays a role. The article points out that newly painted walls may feel dry but still need time to cure fully. If vinyl is applied too early, chemicals in the paint can react with the adhesive, weakening the bond. The article advises waiting for the full cure time listed by the paint manufacturer before starting any installation.

Another tip included in the article is the dry-fit method. This involves taping up panels of the custom vinyl decals without removing the backing. This way, installers can confirm the placement, scale, and alignment of the graphics before making them permanent. The article describes how marking light guidelines on the wall helps ensure everything lines up during final application.

Lighting is another factor that the article addresses. It explains that flaws on a wall may not be visible under soft light but can appear clearly under bright or angled lighting. For this reason, the article suggests checking the wall surface in the lighting conditions that will exist after the graphics are installed.

Temperature and humidity also affect installation. The article notes that extreme cold stiffens adhesives, while high humidity may prevent the vinyl from bonding properly. Following the manufacturer's recommended temperature and humidity range helps ensure the product performs well over time.

Finally, the article reinforces that even the highest-quality custom wall decals need proper preparation to look professional. Skipping steps or rushing the process can result in graphics that peel, bubble, or show flaws. The article presents surface prep as the key to unlocking the full value of custom vinyl decals, whether for business branding or home decoration.

Whether the project involves full-wall murals, office logos, or simple vinyl lettering, the HelloNation article emphasizes that every preparation step matters. From selecting the right paint to checking for wall texture and managing indoor conditions, the process is just as important as the product.

What to Do Before Applying Wall Graphics Indoors features insights from Guy and Zach Laesser, graphics installation experts from Rochester, NY, in HelloNation.

About HelloNation

HelloNation is a premier media platform that connects readers with trusted professionals and businesses across various industries. Through its innovative "edvertising" approach that blends educational content and storytelling, HelloNation delivers expert-driven articles that inform, inspire, and empower. Covering topics from home improvement and health to business strategy and lifestyle, HelloNation highlights leaders making a meaningful impact in their communities.

SOURCE HelloNation