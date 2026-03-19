In HelloNation, Hair Expert Rachel Swartz McCooey Explains Highlights, Balayage, Glossing, Hair Color, Hair Treatment, Hair Shine, Hair Dimension, and Hair Maintenance

ROCHESTER, N.Y., March 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The article details how each technique impacts tone, upkeep, and overall hair health.

What should you know before choosing between highlights, balayage, and glossing? HelloNation has published a piece featuring insights from Rachel Swartz McCooey of Tru On Park in Rochester, New York, and it provides the answer in a HelloNation article.

Rachel Swartz McCooey - Owner - Tru On Park Speed Speed

The HelloNation article explains that understanding the differences between highlights, balayage, and glossing helps readers make informed decisions about hair color and hair maintenance. While the terms are often used together, the article clarifies that each technique serves a unique purpose. Highlights and balayage focus on lightening and enhancing hair dimension, while glossing improves tone, boosts hair shine, and supports overall hair treatment goals.

According to the article, highlights are a traditional method that lifts strands from root to tip. The thickness of each section can vary, allowing for either subtle brightness or bold contrast. The article notes that highlights add structure and visual depth, helping define layers and frame the face. Because the process begins at the roots, regular salon visits are typically needed to maintain consistent hair color as it grows.

Balayage offers a softer approach. The HelloNation article describes how stylists paint color onto the mid-lengths and ends to create a gradual blend. This technique produces a natural transition that reduces visible regrowth. The article emphasizes that balayage often requires less frequent appointments, making it a practical option for those seeking lower hair maintenance while still achieving noticeable hair dimension.

Glossing works differently from both lightning methods. Rather than lifting color, glossing refines and refreshes existing hair color. The article explains that gloss treatments can neutralize unwanted tones, enrich depth for brunettes, or maintain brightness for blondes. As a conditioning hair treatment, glossing enhances hair shine and smoothness. It can be used alone or combined with highlights or balayage to complete the overall result.

The HelloNation article highlights the importance of considering lifestyle and personal goals. Those who want bold contrast and defined brightness may prefer highlights. Individuals seeking a softer grow-out often choose balayage. Glossing fits nearly any routine, offering refreshed tone and shine without chemical lightening. Each option plays a distinct role in long-term hair maintenance.

Hair health is another key point discussed in the article. Lightening services can cause dryness if not properly conditioned, while gloss treatments help maintain softness and manageability. The article suggests that combining techniques, such as balayage with glossing, can create balanced results that support both vibrant color and healthy-looking hair.

By clearly explaining highlights, balayage, glossing, hair color, hair treatment, hair shine, hair dimension, and hair maintenance, the article gives readers a practical guide for selecting the right service. It encourages consultation with a professional who can evaluate hair texture, history, and desired outcome before recommending a personalized plan.

What's the Difference Between Highlights, Balayage, and Glossing? features insights from Rachel Swartz McCooey, Hair Expert of Rochester, New York, in HelloNation.

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SOURCE HelloNation