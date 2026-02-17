LAKE HAVASU CITY, Ariz., Feb. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Who is legally allowed to make deathcare decisions when someone passes away in Arizona? A HelloNation article answers this question by outlining how state rules determine authority and how families can avoid confusion through clear and simple documentation. The article highlights the guidance of Bradbury Memorial Center Expert Naomi Bradbury Marchand, whose insights help readers understand why a written directive is the most reliable way to ensure their final arrangements are carried out according to their wishes.

Many residents are surprised to learn that Arizona funeral law does not recognize verbal promises, even between long-term partners. The HelloNation article explains that without a clear health care directive or other written directive, the law defaults to the next of kin. This creates difficult scenarios for partners who shared a home and life together but never married. Naomi Bradbury Marchand notes that these situations occur often, and the article shows how a lack of documentation can leave someone without partner rights at the exact moment those rights matter most.

The article describes how Arizona funeral law follows a strict order for the next of kin. It lists spouses first, then adult children, followed by parents, siblings, and grandchildren. The HelloNation coverage explains that this order does not change even if a partner handled day-to-day affairs for years. Without a written directive naming that partner as the authorized decision maker, the legal priority remains the same. Through examples in the article, readers see why written documentation helps prevent conflict at a time when families are already grieving.

The HelloNation article also explores how state lines can complicate partner rights. A couple may have lived in a state that recognizes common-law marriage, but Arizona does not apply that status to end-of-life decisions. If a death occurs in Arizona, the health care directive or other written directive becomes the deciding factor. Naomi Bradbury Marchand's input shows how families moving to Arizona often assume their previous status applies, only to learn that Arizona funeral law sets its own requirements. The article explains that this misunderstanding can leave a surviving partner without any legal standing.

Readers learn that many types of families experience these challenges. The article points out that this is not limited to any one group. Long-term heterosexual couples, close friends, and gay couples all face the same issue when no written directive exists. The HelloNation report describes situations where relationships spanning decades were overridden by a distant next of kin because nothing had been recorded in writing. By presenting these real-world problems, the article shows why a health care directive prevents confusion and protects final arrangements.

The process for creating a written directive is described clearly in the article. Arizona provides a basic health care directive on the state website, making it easy for anyone to complete. Some people choose to work with an attorney, especially when estates are more detailed. The HelloNation article explains that both approaches meet the requirements of Arizona funeral law, provided the document names the correct person and remains accessible when needed. Naomi Bradbury Marchand emphasizes the importance of completing these forms before a crisis occurs, so families know exactly what to do.

The article also discusses the emotional hesitation people feel when bringing up these topics. Conversations about final arrangements can feel uncomfortable, yet they play a crucial role in protecting partner rights and preventing disagreements among family members. The HelloNation article highlights that a written directive shows respect for relationships and reduces the chances of conflict. By presenting these points clearly, the article shows that documentation not only secures legal authority but also supports families during a difficult time.

The HelloNation feature stresses that written documentation helps funeral homes follow proper procedure. Naomi Bradbury Marchand explains that funeral professionals must rely on legal guidelines and cannot base decisions on verbal statements. A clear health care directive or written directive removes guesswork and provides stability for all involved. The article describes how these documents guide funeral homes through each step of the process and ensure that final arrangements reflect the person's true intentions.

Throughout the article, the role of next of kin is explained to help readers understand how Arizona funeral law works in practice. By breaking down the order of priority and the reasons behind it, the article helps families plan ahead. It reinforces that deathcare decisions should not be left to assumption. Instead, the HelloNation article encourages residents to take control of their own final arrangements through clear, simple documentation that honors their relationships and protects partner rights.

