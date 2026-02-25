COLUMBIA, S.C., Feb. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- When should a homeowner replace an aging air conditioner rather than repair it again? That question is answered in a HelloNation article featuring Heating and Cooling Expert Brent Zokan of Columbia, South Carolina. The article explains how early signs of failure can help Columbia homeowners avoid costly breakdowns and improve comfort before the summer heat arrives.

The HelloNation article notes that most air conditioners last 10 to 15 years, but Columbia's humid climate can shorten that lifespan. As parts wear down, cooling systems work harder, driving up energy use and utility bills. Heating and Cooling Expert Brent Zokan explains that many homeowners don't realize how much these small changes impact monthly costs.

Uneven cooling is a common sign of an HVAC system in decline. The article explains that when rooms feel too warm or when airflow weakens, the system may have worn parts or airflow blockages. While some homeowners try minor heating and cooling repairs, the article points out that recurring problems often indicate it's time to replace the entire system.

According to the HelloNation article, strange sounds, such as buzzing or rattling, can signal deeper issues. Older systems may run loudly as components begin to loosen. Newer air conditioners are designed to run quietly while automatically adjusting airflow. Heating and Cooling Expert Brent Zokan says this helps homes stay comfortable without extra noise.

The article also highlights rising utility bills as a key warning. When a system uses more electricity but provides less cooling, efficiency has dropped. Modern systems with high SEER or SEER2 ratings cool homes faster while using less energy. These upgrades can pay off in lower bills over time.

In Colombia, humidity makes indoor comfort harder to maintain. The article explains that a healthy air conditioning system removes excess moisture from the air. If a home feels sticky or condensation forms near vents, the system may no longer dehumidify well. A high-efficiency model can better control both temperature and humidity.

The HelloNation article adds that frequent service calls are another sign. When parts fail repeatedly, the total repair cost can approach the cost of a new system. The article explains that once repair costs reach about half the cost of replacement, a full upgrade is the smarter option. New systems can also reduce wear on related parts, such as furnaces and motors.

Smart features are becoming standard in today's AC units. The article notes that many models now include smart thermostats that learn user habits and automatically adjust settings. Heating and Cooling Expert Brent Zokan notes that this technology helps reduce energy use while maintaining consistent temperatures.

Before deciding to replace or repair, the article recommends scheduling a full HVAC system evaluation. A qualified technician can inspect for refrigerant issues, ductwork leaks, or poor airflow. This checkup helps homeowners decide whether replacing their system will save energy and money over time.

The HelloNation article emphasizes that comfort is just as important as cost savings. A modern air conditioning system runs quietly, cools evenly, and keeps indoor air healthier. For Columbia residents, that reliability is essential during the city's long, hot summers.

Energy efficiency provides lasting value. Upgrading to a high-efficiency system reduces monthly bills and lowers total energy use. The HelloNation article explains that these savings make replacement a smart long-term move for comfort, cost control, and environmental impact.

