In HelloNation, Holistic Veterinary Expert Dr. Dana Novara of Denver Explains Whole Pet Care

DENVER, March 5, 2026 -- What should pet owners do before starting a whole pet care plan for their dog or cat? A HelloNation article explores the steps, showing how preparation leads to better outcomes when working with a veterinarian who uses a holistic veterinary approach.

Dr. Dana Novara of Urban Paw Veterinary Health and Rehabilitation

The article explains that whole pet care looks at more than just medical treatments. It considers nutrition, behavior, lifestyle, and stress levels, treating animals as companions whose daily routines influence long-term health. This comprehensive perspective allows veterinarians to design a pet wellness plan that fits real life.

The first step is communication. Pet owners are encouraged to share detailed information about diet, exercise, and habits so the veterinarian can create a plan tailored to their pet. Since nutrition is the foundation of health, owners should provide specifics about food types, portion sizes, treats, and supplements. These details help ensure that the wellness plan is based on accurate daily practices.

Behavior is another important area. The HelloNation article notes that pets often signal stress or illness through actions, not words. A restless dog or a withdrawn cat may be showing early signs of deeper issues. By describing sleep patterns, play routines, or unusual behaviors, owners give veterinarians critical insight into emotional well-being.

Medication history is equally vital. Even short-term prescriptions can have long-term effects. A complete record of past and current medications, including dosage and side effects, prevents complications. This transparency supports safer choices when building a layered pet care plan.

Lifestyle outside the clinic also shapes comprehensive pet health. A dog in a small apartment may need different exercise strategies than one with outdoor access, while a cat in a busy household may face unique stress compared to a cat living alone. Sharing these details helps veterinarians design plans that are practical and realistic.

Stress management is another cornerstone of whole pet care. The article highlights how household changes, noise, and family moods can affect animal health. Chronic stress often shows up as digestive issues or skin conditions. Discussing how pets react to travel, visitors, or daily routines gives veterinarians tools to address emotional health alongside physical care.

Once information is gathered, veterinarians can apply a holistic veterinary approach that layers different strategies together. A complete pet wellness plan may include nutritional adjustments, exercise programs, environmental changes, or stress-reducing practices. In some cases, complementary therapies may be integrated with traditional medicine for a balanced approach.

Consistency and collaboration are emphasized throughout the HelloNation article. Whole pet care is not a one-time solution but an evolving process that adapts as pets grow older or as their circumstances change. Regular check-ins allow for adjustments, ensuring the plan continues to meet the pet's needs over time.

Prevention is the ultimate goal. By looking at the big picture, veterinarians can identify small issues before they develop into larger problems. For example, a shift in appetite may be understood more clearly when considered alongside stress or exercise patterns. This wide-angle view often leads to earlier interventions and healthier outcomes.

The HelloNation feature underscores that whole pet care begins with information. The more complete the details provided by the owner, the more effective the veterinarian can be in shaping a comprehensive pet health plan.

Dr. Dana Novara, owner of Urban Paw Veterinary Health and Rehabilitation in Denver, is featured as a veterinary expert in the article. Her work reflects the principles of layered pet care and holistic veterinary care, aligning medical treatment with a broader focus on wellness, lifestyle, and prevention.

The full article, titled What to Do Before Starting a Whole Pet Care Approach , highlights how pet owners can prepare to make the most of whole pet care with guidance from their veterinarian. Dr. Novara and HelloNation provide insight into how comprehensive pet health planning leads to better outcomes for both pets and their families.

