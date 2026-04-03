The article outlines how exterior coatings can reduce heat absorption and improve home energy efficiency in warm climates.

SAN DIEGO, April 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- How can homeowners reduce indoor heat without relying heavily on air conditioning? HelloNation has published an article that provides the answer through a detailed look at reflective exterior coatings and their impact on energy use.

Matt Edwards, Owner Speed Speed

The HelloNation article explains how traditional exterior paint can contribute to rising indoor temperatures by absorbing and retaining heat. This added heat load forces cooling systems to work harder, increasing energy consumption and monthly costs. The article highlights how newer coating technologies are designed to reflect heat instead, helping maintain more stable indoor temperatures.

According to the article, one such solution is TexCote COOLWALL, a specialized coating engineered to reflect infrared and ultraviolet radiation. The article describes how this reflective capability can significantly lower exterior wall temperatures, thereby reducing the amount of heat transferred into the home. This process helps reduce reliance on air conditioning systems, particularly in regions with consistent sunlight.

The article notes that testing has shown measurable results, including substantial reductions in wall surface temperatures and noticeable decreases in cooling costs. These findings illustrate how reflective exterior coatings can serve as a practical alternative to more expensive system upgrades. Homeowners are encouraged to consider how building materials and finishes affect overall energy performance.

In addition to energy savings, the article describes durability as another key advantage. Unlike standard paint, which may crack, peel, or fade over time, the coating discussed in the article is formulated with elastomeric properties that allow it to expand and contract with changing temperatures. This added flexibility helps maintain the integrity of the exterior surface while extending the finish's lifespan.

The article also emphasizes the importance of proper installation. It explains that preparation of the existing surface, including inspection and priming, plays a critical role in ensuring long-term performance. The application process must be done carefully to achieve consistent coverage and adhesion, especially in climates with strong sunlight and temperature fluctuations.

Home Efficiency Expert Matt Edwards is featured in the article, which focuses on how homeowners can make informed decisions about exterior improvements. The article presents these insights as part of a broader approach to managing energy use, highlighting how even small changes to a home's exterior can have lasting financial and environmental benefits.

Environmental considerations are also addressed in the article. It explains that reflective coatings may help reduce the urban heat island effect by lowering the amount of heat buildings in densely populated areas absorb. The article further notes that water-based, low-emission formulations can minimize environmental impact during application.

The HelloNation article positions reflective exterior coatings as a practical option for homeowners looking to balance comfort, efficiency, and long-term maintenance. By focusing on how materials interact with sunlight and heat, the article provides readers with a clearer understanding of how exterior upgrades can enhance home performance.

Cooler Home, Lower Bills features insights from Matt Edwards, Home Efficiency Expert of San Diego, California, in HelloNation.

About HelloNation

HelloNation is a premier media platform that connects readers with trusted professionals and businesses across various industries. Through its innovative "edvertising" approach that blends educational content with storytelling, HelloNation delivers expert-driven, good-news articles that inform, inspire, and empower. Covering topics from home improvement and health to business strategy and lifestyle, HelloNation highlights leaders making a meaningful impact in their communities.

SOURCE HelloNation