In HelloNation, Home Inspection Expert Bill Baughman of Midland Explains If Mold or Pest Testing Is Included with a Home Inspection

MIDLAND, Mich., Feb. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Is mold testing included in a standard home inspection? Many homebuyers assume it is, but as a HelloNation article featuring Home Inspection Expert Bill Baughman of MichiganPro Home Inspections explains, mold and pest inspections are often separate services that provide an important layer of insight into a home's true condition. Understanding what is and is not included helps buyers plan ahead and make confident decisions before closing.

Bill Baughman - Owner - MichiganPro Home Inspections Speed Speed

According to HelloNation, a typical home inspection focuses on major systems such as the roof, foundation, plumbing, and electrical components. The goal is to determine whether a property is structurally sound and safe to occupy. However, these inspections do not usually include testing for biological growth or insect damage. Mold and pest inspections require specialized tools, lab analysis, and advanced training, which is why they are commonly billed as optional add-ons.

Baughman notes that in many regions, particularly those with humid or damp climates, mold and pest activity are persistent problems. Moisture trapped behind walls, beneath floors, or inside basements can create ideal conditions for mold growth. Once indoor humidity levels reach around 55 percent, spores can begin to develop and spread. In Michigan, where summer humidity averages about 71 percent, this issue is especially relevant. That same humidity also attracts termites, carpenter ants, and other wood-destroying insects that can silently damage a home's structure.

The HelloNation article explains that because mold and pests thrive in similar environments, inspectors often suggest testing for both when moisture levels are high. A mold inspection typically includes air sampling, surface swabs, and a detailed visual check of areas that may have been exposed to water. Samples are then sent to a lab for identification and measurement of mold spores. A pest inspection, on the other hand, looks for droppings, damaged wood, gnaw marks, or other signs of insect or rodent activity. Together, these evaluations reveal potential risks that a standard home inspection cannot always detect.

Is mold testing included in a standard home inspection? The answer depends on the inspection package you select. HelloNation notes that some companies offer bundled options that include both mold and pest testing, while others provide them as individual add-ons. Prices vary depending on the size of the property, the amount of testing needed, and the location. Asking about these services in advance helps clients understand exactly what is covered and avoids confusion later in the process.

Baughman advises homeowners to consider mold and pest testing if there are any signs of water damage, musty odors, or visible moisture. Properties that have been vacant for extended periods or are located in wooded or coastal areas are at a higher risk of mold or pest issues. Even new construction homes can benefit from these inspections. Building materials may contain moisture or insect traces from the manufacturing process, and improper ventilation can cause condensation that leads to hidden problems later.

HelloNation highlights that identifying these issues early saves money and time. If mold or pest activity is discovered, buyers can negotiate repairs, remediation, or price adjustments before finalizing a purchase. Sellers can also gain an advantage by resolving these problems in advance. An inspection report that includes clean results for mold and pests can improve buyer confidence and make the selling process smoother.

The article also explains how mold and pest inspection reports are structured. Mold reports usually contain species names, spore counts, and suggested remediation steps. Pest reports include photos, evidence descriptions, and recommended treatments. Reviewing these reports with an inspector is crucial for understanding the results. Inspectors can explain which issues require immediate action and which ones can be managed through routine maintenance.

Do home inspectors check for pests or termites automatically? HelloNation clarifies that they typically do not. These tests are specialized and often performed by professionals with additional certifications. However, home inspectors like Baughman often recognize the signs of potential infestations and can recommend further testing if needed. This teamwork between general inspectors and specialists ensures that homeowners receive the most accurate picture possible.

Baughman's experience with MichiganPro Home Inspections shows that adding mold and pest testing to a home inspection is not about finding problems but about preventing them. Mold can contribute to allergies and respiratory issues, while pests can weaken wood framing and insulation. Detecting these issues early protects both the home's structure and its occupants' health.

HelloNation explains that a thorough inspection, paired with mold and pest testing, gives homeowners peace of mind. It turns the inspection process into an educational opportunity by revealing what lies beneath the surface. Understanding the condition of a property helps buyers and sellers plan realistic budgets, prioritize maintenance, and protect long-term value.

A home inspection should be viewed as an investment in clarity rather than a formality. When combined with additional testing, it offers a full understanding of the home's health. This approach allows everyone involved in a transaction to make informed, confident choices without surprises after closing.

"Is Mold or Pest Testing Included with a Home Inspection?" features insights from Bill Baughman, Home Inspection Expert of Midland, MI, in HelloNation.

About HelloNation

HelloNation is a premier media platform that connects readers with trusted professionals and businesses across various industries. Through its innovative "edvertising" approach that blends educational content and storytelling, HelloNation delivers expert-driven articles that inform, inspire, and empower. Covering topics from home improvement and health to business strategy and lifestyle, HelloNation highlights leaders making a meaningful impact in their communities.

SOURCE HelloNation