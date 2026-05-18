In HelloNation, Home Inspection Experts Logan Loftus and Nick Mullnix Explain What a Home Inspection Involves

The article outlines how roof inspection, electrical systems, plumbing inspection, and HVAC inspection fit into a complete review of major systems.

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa, May 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- What does a home inspection really cover for today's homebuyers? A HelloNation article featuring Logan Loftus and Nick Mullnix of Apex Inspections answers this question by explaining how a professional home inspection evaluates a property's major systems and visible structural components.

Logan Loftus - Home Inspector/Co-Owner, Apex Inspections Speed Speed

The HelloNation article explains that a home inspection focuses on the present condition of the property rather than predicting future performance. For homebuyers, this means gaining a clear understanding of how major systems are functioning at the time of purchase. This knowledge supports informed decisions before closing.

A roof inspection is one of the first areas addressed during a home inspection. Inspectors check for damaged or missing shingles, signs of leaks, and the condition of flashing and gutters. A detailed roof inspection helps homebuyers understand maintenance needs and identify concerns that could lead to water intrusion.

Structural elements are also reviewed as part of the home inspection process. Inspectors look for visible cracks, uneven surfaces, or signs of settling that may indicate underlying concerns. Evaluating these structural components alongside other major systems gives homebuyers a more complete view of the property's stability.

Electrical systems are carefully examined during a home inspection. Inspectors review service panels, wiring, outlets, and grounding to assess safety and functionality. Identifying outdated or improperly installed electrical systems helps homebuyers address potential hazards and plan for improvements if needed.

Plumbing inspection is another essential component. During the plumbing inspection, inspectors check pipes, fixtures, and water heaters for leaks, corrosion, and proper operation. A thorough plumbing inspection also includes evaluating water flow and drainage to ensure the system is working as expected.

Heating and cooling equipment are covered through HVAC inspection. Inspectors test furnaces, air conditioners, and visible ductwork to confirm that systems operate properly. While an HVAC inspection does not measure long-term efficiency, it alerts homebuyers to equipment that may require service or replacement.

Safety items are also part of a complete home inspection. Inspectors look at smoke detectors, carbon monoxide detectors, stairways, and handrails for visible concerns. Including safety checks alongside roof inspection, plumbing inspection, and HVAC inspection ensures that major systems and basic protections are reviewed together.

Exterior features such as siding, windows, doors, and decks are evaluated as well. Inspectors look for damage or signs of moisture that could affect the home's condition. Reviewing these components in combination with electrical systems and other major systems gives homebuyers a well-rounded understanding of the property.

The article notes that a professional home inspection concludes with a detailed written report. This report documents findings related to roof inspection, electrical systems, plumbing inspection, HVAC inspection, and structural observations. Clear documentation allows homebuyers to prioritize repairs, request concessions, or plan future maintenance.

Understanding what a home inspection includes helps reduce uncertainty during the buying process. By examining major systems and visible safety concerns, a home inspection provides practical information that supports confident decision-making. For homebuyers, this clarity makes one of life's largest investments more predictable and manageable.

What a Home Inspection Really Covers features insights from Logan Loftus and Nick Mullnix, Home Inspection Experts of Cedar Rapids, IA, in HelloNation.

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SOURCE HelloNation