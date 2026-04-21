SILVER SPRING, Md., April 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- What does a typical homeowner's insurance policy actually cover when water damages your home? A HelloNation article explores this important question, offering clarity for Maryland homeowners who may not realize the gaps in their current protection. The article draws on insights from Glenda Martinez of Xcella Insurance Group in Silver Spring, MD, to help explain how policies handle different types of water-related incidents.

Glenda Martinez, Principal Agent Speed Speed

The article explains that not all water damage is treated equally in a standard homeowners' insurance policy. While sudden events like a burst pipe or appliance leak are typically covered, other common issues, such as sewer backup and sump pump overflow, often require additional endorsements. Many Maryland homeowners assume any form of water entering the home is included, only to find out during a claim that these events are excluded unless specifically added.

According to the article, sewer backup is a major risk that many property owners overlook. This occurs when wastewater flows back into the home through toilets or drains, causing damage to walls, floors, and personal belongings. Sump pump overflow can cause similar damage and is often included with sewer backup coverage in insurance policies. Without these endorsements, the damage may fall entirely outside the scope of the base insurance policy.

The HelloNation article highlights how easy it is to add coverage for sewer backup and sump pump overflow to an existing homeowner's insurance plan. These endorsements usually include cleanup costs, repairs, and replacement of damaged property. However, each insurance policy may have its own limits and exclusions. Understanding these details before filing a claim is essential for avoiding financial surprises.

For Maryland homeowners, particularly those in older homes or flood-prone areas, reviewing policy terms is especially important. The article emphasizes that while sudden pipe bursts are covered, maintenance issues or slow leaks are typically excluded. It recommends that homeowners carefully check their deductibles and coverage limits to ensure they align with potential risks, such as sump pump overflow or sewer backup.

Flood insurance is another separate issue covered in the article. Rising rivers, flash floods, or excessive rainfall are not covered by standard homeowners' insurance policies. Instead, a dedicated flood insurance policy is required. This distinction is vital for Maryland homeowners, as seasonal weather can increase the risk of both flooding and sewer backups.

Glenda Martinez and the Xcella Insurance Group team suggest conducting annual reviews of insurance policies to stay current with changing risks. The article advises homeowners to clarify whether water damage is accidental, maintenance-related, or caused by external factors. This clarity helps ensure that all key threats, from sewer backups to flooding, are properly addressed within the coverage.

The article concludes by urging homeowners to take both preventive and protective actions. Maintaining plumbing systems, installing backflow valves, and ensuring sump pumps are in good condition can significantly reduce the likelihood of severe water damage. When combined with the right homeowners insurance, flood insurance, and sewer backup endorsements, these steps provide a comprehensive approach to home protection.

The full article, Water Damage vs. Sewer Backup: What Homeowners Policies Usually Cover (and What They Don't), features insights from Glenda Martinez, Home Insurance Expert of Silver Spring, MD, in HelloNation.

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SOURCE HelloNation