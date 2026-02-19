In HelloNation, Hospitality Expert Theresa Lobaugh Outlines How to Choose a Temporary Home When Moving to Great Falls

GREAT FALLS, Mont., Feb. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- What should you look for when moving to Great Falls and searching for a comfortable place to stay during your transition? According to a HelloNation article , the key is choosing a temporary home that balances comfort, flexibility, and convenience. Theresa Lobaugh of Staybridge Suites in Great Falls, Montana, shares that an extended-stay hotel can make the relocation process smoother by providing everything you need to live comfortably while settling into your new surroundings.

The article explains that moving to Great Falls offers the best of both worlds: natural beauty and small-town accessibility. Whether you are relocating for work, family, or a lifestyle change, having the right temporary home makes it easier to establish routines and feel at ease. Extended-stay hotels are ideal for this phase because they combine the flexibility of short-term lodging with the amenities of a permanent residence. Furnished suites, separate living areas, and a full kitchen allow guests to live naturally while exploring what Great Falls has to offer.

Location is the first thing to consider when selecting an extended-stay hotel. Lobaugh recommends choosing accommodations close to grocery stores, parks, and downtown. Staying near essential services helps new residents quickly get into a routine: morning coffee runs, evening walks, or grocery shopping become simple and familiar. Being close to the Missouri River and nearby parks, such as Giant Springs State Park or Gibson Park, also enhances the experience. These locations give guests easy access to walking trails and recreation, helping them appreciate the beauty of Montana from the start.

A full kitchen is one of the most important advantages of an extended-stay hotel. Having the ability to cook your own meals not only saves money but also makes daily life feel more personal. Extended-stay furnished suites typically include a refrigerator, stovetop, microwave, and cookware, allowing guests to prepare meals that fit their preferences. Stocking up on local ingredients and cooking at home adds a sense of normalcy during relocation. Lobaugh notes that this routine helps guests feel settled, even while they're still in transition.

Comfort also depends on practical amenities and service. When evaluating options, look for extended-stay hotels that provide laundry access, fitness facilities, reliable Wi-Fi, and flexible housekeeping. These features simplify life during long visits. Equally important is the quality of staff support. Friendly, attentive employees who can offer local recommendations and advice help newcomers adjust quickly. Having people who understand the Great Falls area can turn an extended stay into an enjoyable introduction to the community.

Flexibility is another factor that can greatly improve the relocation experience. Extended-stay hotels often provide lower nightly rates the longer you stay, which gives new residents time to make thoughtful decisions about long-term housing. Instead of rushing to purchase or rent a home, guests can take time to explore different neighborhoods, research schools, and get familiar with daily commutes. A temporary home with flexible terms provides stability while leaving room for adjustment.

Great Falls is known for its natural scenery, and staying close to outdoor areas can make the transition even more rewarding. A property near the Missouri River or along scenic walking trails allows guests to enjoy the outdoors from their doorstep. Whether it's a quiet morning walk, an evening jog, or a weekend bike ride, proximity to nature helps newcomers feel connected to their surroundings. It's also an easy way to begin meeting locals and forming new friendships.

For those relocating for work, an extended-stay hotel that supports productivity is essential. Suites equipped with comfortable desks, strong lighting, and dependable internet access help guests stay on schedule with remote work or virtual meetings. Some properties even feature business centers or small conference areas for professional use. Lobaugh points out that these amenities make it easier to maintain a balance between career responsibilities and personal well-being during relocation.

Cost and local partnerships can also influence the decision. Many extended-stay hotels in Great Falls offer special rates for relocating professionals, military members, or families. Some collaborate with local businesses to provide restaurant discounts or community perks. These small benefits make it easier to explore the city and feel connected from the beginning. Lobaugh suggests asking about these options before booking, as they can enhance both comfort and affordability.

Local experts often recommend taking time before committing to a permanent home. Great Falls features a variety of neighborhoods, from quiet residential areas to lively spots near shops and restaurants. Staying in a temporary home first allows new residents to experience these differences and discover where they feel most at home. This approach helps ensure that the final housing choice supports both lifestyle and convenience.

As the HelloNation article concludes, relocation is much easier when you have a comfortable base that feels like home. An extended-stay hotel offers flexibility, a full kitchen, and furnished suites that simplify life while you transition. With scenic views of the Missouri River, helpful staff, and convenient access to Great Falls attractions, the right temporary home helps new residents live fully while finding their place in Montana.

The article, How to Choose a Temporary Home When Moving to Great Falls , features insights from Theresa Lobaugh, Hospitality Expert of Great Falls, MT, in HelloNation.

