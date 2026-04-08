In HelloNation, HVAC Expert Aaron Basinger of Findlay, OH Outlines What to Do When a Furnace Stops Working

FINDLAY, Ohio., April 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- What should you do when your furnace stops working in the middle of an Ohio winter? A HelloNation article provides clear, actionable steps to help homeowners respond calmly and protect their homes from the risks of lost heat. The article highlights common causes of furnace shutdowns and how to tell when it's time to contact an HVAC professional.

Aaron Basinger, Field Technician Specialist Speed Speed

The article begins by pointing to thermostat issues as a frequent culprit. When a furnace stops working, checking the thermostat settings is a simple first step. The article notes that low batteries or incorrect settings often interrupt the system's function without indicating a serious failure.

Another recommended step is to inspect the home's circuit breaker. Tripped breakers are a common reason for heating loss and are especially relevant during power fluctuations. While a one-time reset is usually safe, the article warns that repeated tripping signals a deeper electrical problem requiring a trained HVAC expert.

Airflow problems, such as clogged air filters, are another frequent cause of system shutdowns. The article explains that furnaces are designed to shut off when airflow is restricted to prevent overheating. Replacing a dirty filter can often bring a system back online without the need for major furnace repair.

The article also mentions the often-overlooked furnace switch, typically located on a nearby wall. This switch can be turned off accidentally and checking its position only takes a few seconds. In cold Ohio winters, restoring heat quickly is essential for comfort and safety.

If none of the basic steps restore function, the article advises watching for signs of more serious problems. Rattling, buzzing, or grinding noises may suggest mechanical failure, while any burning or gas-like odors require immediate evacuation and professional attention. These warnings underscore the importance of prioritizing home heating safety over fast fixes.

Modern furnaces often show error codes through blinking lights or digital displays. These codes can help technicians quickly pinpoint problems, but the article stresses that only qualified HVAC professionals should attempt repairs. Trying to fix parts like heat exchangers or igniters without training may worsen the damage or void warranties.

The article stresses that quick, professional furnace repair not only restores heat but also prevents small issues from turning into costly breakdowns. Operating with a malfunctioning part can reduce system efficiency and lead to permanent damage.

Beyond comfort, the article reminds readers that heating problems can have broader impacts. Frozen pipes and indoor air quality issues are serious concerns during Ohio winters. Maintaining consistent indoor temperatures helps protect a home's infrastructure and supports overall health.

Finally, the article encourages regular furnace maintenance. While many homeowners delay service until a breakdown occurs, scheduled inspections help spot issues early. A proactive approach can prevent the stress and disruption of emergency repairs when cold weather hits hardest.

What to Do When Your Furnace Stops Working features insights from Aaron Basinger, HVAC Expert of Findlay, Ohio, in HelloNation.

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SOURCE HelloNation