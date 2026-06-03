The article outlines practical steps homeowners can take before calling for professional HVAC service during peak summer heat.

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C., June 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- What should you do when your air conditioner suddenly stops working during the summer? HelloNation has published the answer in an article featuring insights from Anthony Lane of At Your Service Plumbing, Heating, and Air.

The HelloNation article explains that AC problems can become urgent in hot, humid climates like Myrtle Beach, SC. When an air conditioner fails during peak heat, indoor air quality and overall comfort can decline quickly. Acting promptly can help prevent further damage and reduce repair costs.

Anthony Lane - Account Comfort Advisor, At Your Service Plumbing, Heating, and Air Speed Speed

The article advises homeowners to begin with simple troubleshooting steps. First, check the thermostat to ensure it is set to cooling mode and at the correct temperature. In some cases, a thermostat with dead batteries or incorrect settings can prevent the air conditioner from turning on.

Next, inspect the circuit breaker. A tripped circuit breaker can cut power to the system and lead to AC problems that appear more serious than they are. Resetting it may restore function, but if the circuit breaker trips repeatedly, the article recommends contacting an HVAC technician to investigate potential electrical concerns.

Airflow restrictions are another common cause of AC problems. A clogged air filter can block proper airflow, causing the air conditioner to overheat or shut down as a safety measure. Replacing the air filter is a quick and affordable step that can restore performance and protect indoor air quality.

Homeowners should also check vents and registers to ensure air can circulate freely. Blocked airflow not only contributes to AC problems but can also strain system components. Maintaining a clean air filter and open vents supports both efficiency and indoor air quality during the hottest months.

The HelloNation article cautions against repeatedly resetting the system in hopes it will restart. Turning the air conditioner on and off multiple times can place stress on the compressor and electrical parts. If basic checks of the thermostat, circuit breaker, and air filter do not resolve the issue, it is time to contact a qualified HVAC technician.

Professional evaluation is especially important in Myrtle Beach, where heat and humidity can intensify system strain. An experienced HVAC technician can diagnose refrigerant leaks, faulty capacitors, or worn motors that are not easily visible to homeowners. Prompt service helps limit downtime and prevents minor AC problems from becoming major repairs.

The article also emphasizes the importance of preventive maintenance. Scheduling inspections before summer can reduce the likelihood of sudden AC problems. Regular service typically includes cleaning coils, inspecting electrical connections, and testing the thermostat and circuit breaker for proper operation.

If the air conditioner stops working during extreme heat, the article suggests temporary measures while waiting for service. Closing blinds, using fans, and limiting indoor heat sources can help maintain comfort and protect indoor air quality. Staying hydrated and minimizing strenuous activity can also reduce the effects of rising indoor temperatures.

The HelloNation article concludes that understanding how to respond to AC problems helps homeowners protect both their equipment and comfort. Checking the thermostat, circuit breaker, and air filter can resolve simple issues, while timely assistance from an HVAC technician ensures safe and reliable repairs in Myrtle Beach.

What to Do When Your AC Stops Working in the Summer features insights from Anthony Lane, HVAC Expert of Myrtle Beach, SC, in HelloNation.

About HelloNation

HelloNation is a premier media platform that connects readers with trusted professionals and businesses across various industries. Through its innovative "edvertising" approach that blends educational content and storytelling, HelloNation delivers expert-driven articles that inform, inspire, and empower. Covering topics from home improvement and health to business strategy and lifestyle, HelloNation highlights leaders making a meaningful impact in their communities.

SOURCE HelloNation