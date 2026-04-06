GATES, N.Y., April 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The article outlines causes of excess indoor moisture and how proper HVAC function supports comfort and home protection.

What should homeowners do when their HVAC system cools but fails to control indoor humidity? HelloNation has published a HelloNation article that provides the answer, featuring insights from HVAC Expert Barbara Huether Clark of Huether Heating and Cooling Inc.

Barbara Huether Clark - General Manager - Huether Heating & Cooling Inc. Speed Speed

The HelloNation article explains that excessive indoor humidity is more than a comfort issue. It can create a damp, muggy environment even when air conditioning is running, while also contributing to long-term structural concerns inside the home. Moisture buildup may affect walls, ceilings, and flooring, and the article notes that these conditions can support mold growth, which may impact both materials and indoor air quality.

The article describes how humidity problems often signal an issue within the HVAC system itself. One common cause is improper system sizing. An oversized unit may cool the air too quickly and shut off before removing enough moisture. An undersized system may run continuously without effectively reducing humidity. In both cases, the system fails to maintain balanced indoor conditions, which the article identifies as a key performance concern.

HVAC Expert Barbara Huether Clark is featured in the article explaining that the evaporator coil condition also plays a critical role. These coils are responsible for condensing moisture from the air, and when they become dirty or obstructed, their efficiency drops. The article explains that reduced coil performance can lead to a chain reaction where cooling remains active, but moisture removal declines.

Airflow is another factor highlighted in the HelloNation article. Blocked vents, dirty ductwork, or restricted air circulation can prevent conditioned air from moving properly throughout the home. The article notes that even a well-functioning unit may struggle with humidity control if airflow is uneven or limited. Maintaining clean ducts and unobstructed vents supports consistent performance across all rooms.

The article emphasizes that routine HVAC maintenance is essential for preventing humidity-related problems. Regular inspections allow professionals to identify issues such as improper sizing, worn components, or buildup on critical parts like coils. HVAC Expert Barbara Huether Clark is included in the discussion to reinforce that ongoing service helps systems operate efficiently while maintaining both temperature and moisture balance.

Proper system design is also presented as a long-term solution. The article explains that accurate sizing depends on several factors, including home layout, insulation, and regional climate conditions. Selecting the correct unit from the beginning can reduce the likelihood of persistent humidity issues and improve overall system reliability.

Beyond comfort, the article highlights the broader impact of indoor humidity on property and health. Prolonged moisture exposure can lead to damage in wood, drywall, and painted surfaces, potentially increasing repair needs over time. The article also notes that high humidity levels may worsen respiratory concerns, particularly for individuals sensitive to allergens associated with damp environments.

The HelloNation article concludes that homeowners should not ignore signs of excess indoor moisture. Whether caused by equipment sizing issues, airflow restrictions, or maintenance gaps, these problems can be addressed with professional evaluation and proper system care. Maintaining balanced humidity levels supports a healthier indoor environment and helps protect the home from avoidable damage.

Humidity Trouble features insights from Barbara Huether Clark, HVAC Expert of Gates, New York, in HelloNation.

About HelloNation

HelloNation is a premier media platform that connects readers with trusted professionals and businesses across various industries. Through its innovative "edvertising" approach that blends educational content with storytelling, HelloNation delivers expert-driven, good-news articles that inform, inspire, and empower. Covering topics from home improvement and health to business strategy and lifestyle, HelloNation highlights leaders making a meaningful impact in their communities.

www.hellonation.com

SOURCE HelloNation