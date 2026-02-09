TOOELE, Utah, Feb. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- What can homeowners do to keep heat pumps running efficiently throughout the year, not just during extreme weather? A HelloNation article offers clear guidance from HVAC Expert Jen Natter of Tooele, Utah, who shares simple yet effective maintenance steps to help ensure reliable heating and cooling throughout the seasons. The article emphasizes how consistent care, rather than seasonal fixes, plays a key role in improving HVAC performance and energy efficiency.

The HelloNation article explains that heat pumps differ from traditional HVAC systems in that they provide both heating and cooling. Because of this, they require attention year-round. During warmer months, the article highlights the importance of keeping the outdoor unit free of grass, leaves, and debris. These blockages can reduce airflow, forcing the system to work harder. Clearing away buildup and gently cleaning the condenser coils helps prevent overheating and improves energy efficiency.

In colder weather, the article notes that snow and ice become the main threats to efficiency. HVAC Expert Jen Natter advises homeowners to regularly check for snow buildup around the outdoor unit and ensure the defrost cycle operates correctly. If left unchecked, a faulty defrost cycle can cause the unit to become covered in ice, which drastically reduces its ability to heat the home and may even cause damage over time.

Another focus of the HelloNation feature is the condition of the refrigerant line insulation. According to the article, insulation often breaks down in extreme-temperature climates, reducing the system's efficiency in transferring heat. Replacing worn insulation can help maintain proper refrigerant temperature and overall system function. The article also reminds readers to replace air filters regularly throughout the year. Dirty filters restrict airflow, which reduces both cooling and heating effectiveness.

While many of these tasks are manageable for homeowners, the article stresses the importance of scheduling professional HVAC service at least once a year. During these appointments, technicians carry out a full inspection of the unit. This includes checking electrical components, verifying refrigerant levels, and testing system performance. According to HVAC Expert Jen Natter, these regular checkups help catch small problems before they turn into expensive repairs, saving money and avoiding unexpected breakdowns.

The article repeatedly emphasizes that consistency is the most effective maintenance strategy. When homeowners take small steps throughout the year, they protect their system's efficiency, reduce their energy costs, and extend the life of their equipment. HVAC Expert Jen Natter encourages families to approach heat pump care proactively, making it part of their regular home maintenance routine instead of a seasonal concern.

By offering practical and easy-to-follow steps, the HelloNation article helps readers understand how year-round attention to their HVAC system pays off in comfort and savings.

