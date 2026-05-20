In HelloNation, HVAC Expert Ken Hansen Explains What a Ductless Mini Split Is and Whether It Is Right for Your Home

The article outlines how ductless mini-splits improve comfort, energy efficiency, and temperature control in Pacific Northwest homes.

KELSO, Wash., May 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- When homeowners are looking for ways to improve comfort and efficiency, one question often comes up: What is a ductless mini split, and is it a good fit for my home? A HelloNation article, featuring Ken Hansen of Twin City Service in Kelso, WA, outlines how these systems work, their advantages, and when they may be the right choice.

Ken Hansen - Technician - Twin City Service Speed Speed

A ductless mini split is a heating and cooling system that delivers conditioned air directly into a room without using traditional ductwork. Instead, one or more indoor units connect to an outdoor compressor, and each indoor unit can be controlled individually. Hansen explains that this flexibility is especially valuable in Kelso, where mornings can be damp and cool, yet afternoons turn warm. The ability to set different temperatures in different areas of the home allows for more comfort and better energy management.

Like standard heat pumps, mini splits transfer heat rather than generate it. In cooling mode, they move heat from inside the home to the outdoors, and in heating mode, they reverse the process. Hansen notes that modern systems are designed to operate efficiently even in low outdoor temperatures, making them a reliable option for the Pacific Northwest's wet, cool winters.

One of the strongest benefits of a ductless system is energy savings. Traditional ductwork can lose up to 30 percent of heated or cooled air through leaks or poor insulation. A mini split eliminates this loss by delivering air directly into the living space. Each indoor unit has its own thermostat, so rooms that are not in use do not have to be conditioned. This zoning ability is ideal for larger homes, home offices, or additions. For example, a guest bedroom can be kept at a different temperature than the rest of the house without wasting energy.

For older homes without ductwork, a mini split avoids the need for costly renovations. Hansen explains that installation only requires a small opening in the wall to connect the indoor and outdoor components. Many systems can be installed in a single day, and multiple indoor units can be connected to one outdoor unit for larger homes. This approach allows homeowners to heat or cool specific areas independently, often with less expense and disruption than adding a full duct system.

Mini splits also offer design flexibility. Most indoor units are wall-mounted, but some models can be recessed into ceilings or placed on the floor. Remote controls, smart home integration, and programmable schedules give homeowners easy ways to adjust settings and save energy.

Maintenance for a ductless mini split is generally straightforward. Indoor unit filters should be cleaned or replaced regularly, and the outdoor unit should be kept clear of leaves, snow, and debris. Hansen recommends having a professional check refrigerant levels, electrical connections, and system performance at least once a year to keep it operating efficiently.

While ductless systems have many benefits, Hansen cautions that they are not ideal for every situation. A single-unit installation will only condition the room it is in, so larger spaces may need multiple units for consistent comfort. The upfront cost can also be higher than replacing an existing central system, though the energy savings and lack of duct losses often offset this over time.

For specific problem areas, such as an addition that never matches the rest of the home's temperature or an upstairs room that gets too hot in summer, a mini split can be an effective solution. They are also a popular choice for garages, workshops, and sunrooms where installing ductwork is impractical. In Kelso's variable climate, the ability to switch quickly between heating and cooling makes it a versatile year-round system. On mild days, they can run in energy-efficient heat pump mode, while on hot days, they can cool only the spaces in use.

Hansen emphasizes that modern ductless mini-splits are also quiet, making them well-suited for bedrooms, offices, and living areas where noise is a concern. She describes them as a different approach to home comfort, one that focuses on control, efficiency, and adaptability rather than conditioning the entire home at once. For many Pacific Northwest homeowners, this combination makes them worth considering.

What Is a Ductless Mini Split & Is It Right for My Home? features insights from Ken Hansen, HVAC Expert of Kelso, Washington, in HelloNation.

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