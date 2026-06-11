In HelloNation, HVAC Expert Nate Charboneau Explains Why Some Homes Struggle to Stay Cool in Summer

The article explains how airflow, insulation, and HVAC system issues can affect comfort and cooling performance during summer.

TICONDEROGA, N.Y., June 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Why does an air conditioner sometimes struggle to keep a home cool in summer? A HelloNation article explains how poor airflow, dirty air filters, aging ductwork, low refrigerant levels, and inadequate insulation can lead to uneven cooling in older homes, featuring insights from Nate Charboneau of Champlain Valley Heating and Plumbing, LLC, in Ticonderoga, New York.

Nate Charboneau - Owner - Champlain Valley Heating and Plumbing, LLC

The article explains that poor airflow is one of the most common reasons certain rooms stay warmer than others during summer. An HVAC system depends on steady airflow to distribute cooled air evenly throughout the house. When airflow becomes restricted, cooled air may not fully reach every room, creating uneven cooling and making some areas feel humid or uncomfortable.

According to the article, dirty air filters are often responsible for reduced airflow. Air filters collect dust, dirt, and pet hair before those particles enter the HVAC system. Over time, dirty air filters can become clogged and force the system to work harder while reducing overall cooling performance. The article notes that many homeowners overlook this issue because the air conditioner may continue operating normally even as comfort gradually declines.

The article also discusses how aging ductwork can contribute to cooling problems in older homes. Ducts move cooled air from the HVAC system into living areas, but leaks, cracks, or loose connections may allow air to escape before it reaches each room. Aging ductwork can also include damaged insulation or outdated designs that reduce efficiency and increase cooling challenges during extreme summer temperatures.

Low refrigerant levels are another issue highlighted in the article. Refrigerant helps remove heat from indoor air so the HVAC system can cool the home effectively. When low refrigerant levels develop, the air conditioner may run constantly without lowering indoor temperatures properly. The article explains that low refrigerant levels often indicate a leak or another system problem that should be inspected by a professional.

Inadequate insulation is another factor that may affect indoor comfort. The article explains that insulation helps slow the transfer of outdoor heat into the home. When inadequate insulation is present in attics, walls, or crawl spaces, heat enters more easily and places additional strain on the HVAC system. Rooms exposed to direct sunlight or located on upper floors may become especially difficult to cool during the afternoon.

Windows and doors may also contribute to uneven cooling. Older windows sometimes allow cooled air to escape while warm outdoor air enters the home. Small gaps around windows and doors can gradually increase indoor temperatures and make the HVAC system work harder throughout the day.

Humidity is another concern discussed in the article. High indoor humidity often makes rooms feel warmer than the thermostat setting suggests. Poor airflow, dirty air filters, aging ductwork, and inadequate insulation may all contribute to indoor humidity problems that reduce overall comfort during summer.

The article notes that the age and condition of the HVAC system can also affect performance. Older systems may lose efficiency over time and struggle to maintain comfortable indoor temperatures during periods of extreme heat. As systems work harder to compensate for airflow or insulation issues, utility bills may continue increasing while indoor comfort declines.

The article encourages homeowners to watch for early warning signs that cooling problems may be developing. Weak airflow from vents, rising energy costs, rooms that stay warmer than others, and constant system operation may all point to underlying HVAC system concerns. Identifying these issues early may help improve comfort and reduce unnecessary strain on important equipment.

Why Some Homes Struggle to Stay Cool in Summer features insights from Nate Charboneau, HVAC Expert of Ticonderoga, New York, in HelloNation.

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SOURCE HelloNation