The article outlines practical steps homeowners can take to improve HVAC efficiency and reduce rising summer energy bills.

LEXINGTON, S.C., July 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- What can homeowners do to keep cooling costs under control during long, hot summers? The answer is provided in a HelloNation article featuring insights from Rick Liberti and Jon McCartha of Mid-State Heating and Air LLC in Lexington, South Carolina.

Jon McCartha, Vice President and Co-Owner Speed Speed

The HelloNation article explains that cooling costs often rise quickly when temperatures remain high for extended periods. As air conditioning systems run longer, summer energy bills increase, especially when HVAC efficiency is reduced by preventable issues. The article emphasizes that improving HVAC efficiency starts with small, consistent actions that help the air conditioning system perform at its best each day.

One of the most direct ways to support HVAC efficiency is to change the air filter regularly. The article notes that clogged filters restrict airflow, forcing the air conditioning system to work harder and consume more energy. This added strain can contribute to higher cooling costs and increased wear on system components, potentially leading to costly repairs if ignored.

Air leaks are another major factor affecting cooling costs. The article describes how gaps around windows, doors, and ductwork allow conditioned air to escape while letting warm air enter the home. These air leaks reduce HVAC efficiency and cause the air conditioning system to run longer cycles, increasing summer energy bills. Sealing air leaks helps maintain consistent indoor temperatures and reduces unnecessary strain on the system.

Thermostat setting choices also play a critical role in managing cooling costs. The article explains that lowering the thermostat excessively does not cool a home faster, but it does increase runtime and energy use. A balanced thermostat setting, especially when paired with a programmable device, can help maintain comfort while keeping summer energy bills manageable.

In addition to equipment adjustments, the article highlights how daily habits influence HVAC efficiency. Simple actions like closing blinds during peak sunlight hours, limiting heat from appliances, and using ceiling fans to circulate air can reduce the demand placed on the air conditioning system. These habits work together to support lower cooling costs without requiring major upgrades.

Regular HVAC maintenance is identified as one of the most effective ways to protect system performance. The article explains that scheduling an AC tune-up allows technicians to inspect components, clean the system, and ensure proper operation. This level of regular HVAC maintenance helps the air conditioning system run efficiently, reducing the likelihood of breakdowns during periods of extreme heat. HVAC Experts often stress that consistent maintenance directly supports long-term HVAC efficiency and helps control cooling costs.

The article also encourages homeowners to watch for signs of inefficiency. Uneven cooling, weak airflow, unusual sounds, and rising summer energy bills may indicate underlying issues. Addressing these concerns early can restore HVAC efficiency and prevent further strain on the air conditioning system. HVAC Experts note that early action often leads to better outcomes and fewer disruptions during peak cooling months.

Ductwork condition is another important consideration. The article explains that damaged or poorly sealed ducts can cause significant air leakage, increasing cooling costs and reducing overall system efficiency. Improving duct sealing can enhance HVAC efficiency and ensure that conditioned air reaches living spaces as intended.

Ultimately, the article concludes that lowering cooling costs does not always require replacing the air conditioning system. Instead, consistent care, proper thermostat settings, addressing air leaks, and prioritizing regular HVAC maintenance can collectively reduce summer energy bills while improving comfort.

How to Lower Your Cooling Costs During Hot Summers features insights from Rick Liberti and Jon McCartha, HVAC experts at Mid-State Heating and Air LLC of Lexington, South Carolina, in HelloNation.

About HelloNation

HelloNation is America's Good News Network, a premier media platform built on the idea that good news travels faster when real people tell real stories. Through its community-focused digital publications and innovative "edvertising" approach, HelloNation delivers expert-driven, good-news content that informs, inspires, and spotlights the leaders making a meaningful impact in their communities. HelloNation maintains partnerships with the U.S. Conference of Mayors and the United States First Responders Association.

SOURCE HelloNation