In HelloNation, HVAC Experts Sarah & Leonard St. Andrews of Saratoga, NY, Outline Common HVAC Mistakes

SARATOGA, N.Y., April 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- What are the most common HVAC mistakes homeowners make without realizing the long-term damage they cause? That's the focus of a HelloNation article featuring expert insight from Sarah and Leonard St. Andrews of St. Andrews Heating & Cooling in Saratoga, NY. Drawing on years of experience with Capital Region HVAC systems, the article identifies preventable errors that often lead to unexpected breakdowns, higher repair costs, and reduced system lifespan.

Sarah St. Andrews - Vice President - St. Andrews Heating & Cooling Speed Speed

The article explains that HVAC mistakes usually begin with small habits that go unnoticed. Especially in the Capital Region, where heating and cooling systems face both sub-zero winters and humid summers, those habits can accelerate wear and tear. Seasonal maintenance is the first issue addressed. Many homeowners wait until something goes wrong before calling for service, but this delay can lead to expensive repairs. A professional tune-up before heating or cooling seasons helps identify problems early and improves system reliability.

Another frequent problem is closing too many vents in unused rooms. The article clarifies that most HVAC systems are designed to move a set amount of air through the home. When vents are closed, pressure builds inside the ductwork, which can lead to air leaks and strain on blower motors. In older homes across the Capital Region, where duct systems may already be worn or unbalanced, this practice can make airflow problems worse instead of saving energy.

The article also warns against ignoring unusual furnace noise or unexpected odors. Banging, squealing, or grinding sounds are signs of mechanical issues, even if the system continues running. Musty or burning smells can indicate electrical or moisture problems that should be addressed immediately. Early attention to these signs can help prevent a full system failure and improve indoor safety.

Equipment sizing is another area where homeowners often make critical mistakes. The article notes that choosing an oversized HVAC system can lead to short cycling, which reduces efficiency and causes uneven temperatures. Oversized systems also struggle to manage humidity during summer months, making homes feel clammy rather than comfortable. Proper sizing based on insulation, layout, and square footage is far more effective than simply installing a larger unit.

Outdoor unit neglect is highlighted as a common issue, especially during harsh Capital Region winters. Heat pump and air conditioner units require unobstructed airflow to function properly. Snow buildup, ice, leaves, and debris can block airflow and force the system to work harder or shut down. Many homeowners forget to check outdoor units after a storm, leading to performance issues during periods of high demand.

One of the most widespread HVAC mistakes, according to the article, is filter neglect. A dirty air filter can restrict airflow, overheat components, and cause ice buildup on cooling coils. Homeowners are encouraged to check filters regularly and use the correct type. Even a clean filter that is too restrictive can create airflow problems.

Thermostat habits also contribute to system strain. Constantly changing temperature settings causes HVAC systems to cycle on and off more than necessary. This repeated start-stop behavior increases wear and reduces energy efficiency. The article recommends using consistent thermostat schedules that align with daily routines to avoid unnecessary system stress.

Many homeowners also ignore signs of poor airflow balance, such as rooms that are always too cold or too hot. These signs often point to ductwork issues, insulation gaps, or a need for system balancing. Over time, ignoring these signs causes longer system run times and higher utility bills, particularly during cold snaps.

The article concludes by stressing that avoiding these HVAC mistakes doesn't require technical training. Instead, it takes regular seasonal maintenance, attention to filter changes, awareness of warning signs, and a commitment to keeping airflow clear. When systems are properly cared for, they last longer, use less energy, and perform better throughout the year, no matter how harsh the Capital Region weather becomes.

Top 5 HVAC Mistakes Homeowners Make features insights from Sarah and Leonard St. Andrews, HVAC Experts of Saratoga, NY, in HelloNation.

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