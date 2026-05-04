In HelloNation, Independent Insurance Expert Kellie Cummins of Zanesville, OH Discusses How to Evaluate Your Insurance Coverage

ZANESVILLE, Ohio, May 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Is having an active insurance policy enough to say you're properly insured? A recent HelloNation article featuring Kellie Cummins of Cummins Insurance Agency in Zanesville, OH, explains why the answer may not be so simple. The article explores how outdated policies, lifestyle changes, and assumptions about coverage can all leave individuals and businesses vulnerable at the worst possible time.

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According to the article, many people don't discover problems with their insurance coverage until a claim is filed. By then, it's often too late to adjust the policy or recover from uncovered losses. Being properly insured requires more than meeting minimum standards or maintaining the same coverage year after year; it requires thoughtful, regular evaluation of current needs.

One of the most common reasons people become underinsured is that they don't update their policies as life changes. Whether it's buying a new home, completing a renovation, or adding valuable personal property, these changes impact what needs to be protected. Without adjusting the insurance policy accordingly, coverage limits may no longer reflect true replacement costs.

Auto coverage can also fall out of alignment with real-world needs. A newer vehicle, change in commute, or a new driver in the household can all affect risk. When the policy stays the same but circumstances change, protection may no longer match exposure.

The article also highlights the importance of keeping business insurance up to date. Business owners who add equipment, grow staff, or expand services may unknowingly be operating with outdated coverage. The article advises regular insurance policy reviews to ensure business insurance aligns with how the company functions today.

Even if nothing major has changed, default coverage limits can become outdated over time. The article notes that many insurance policies begin with standard settings that may not reflect rising costs in areas like home repairs, medical liability, or vehicle replacement. For example, the cost to rebuild a home can increase significantly due to inflation or construction demand, making it critical to review and update home insurance regularly.

Liability coverage is another area the article encourages people to examine closely. In today's legal and healthcare climate, older liability limits may no longer offer meaningful protection. Adequate limits help shield savings and income from costly claims.

Many policyholders also don't fully understand what their insurance policy covers. Complex language, exclusions, and confusing terms can lead to false assumptions. That's why regular insurance policy reviews are not only helpful but necessary. These reviews can uncover gaps in insurance coverage, reveal opportunities for discounts, and adjust protection to better suit current conditions.

The article emphasizes that even lifestyle adjustments, such as working from home, traveling more often, or launching a side business, can affect risk. Policies that don't account for these updates may fall short in coverage or expose new liabilities.

The article also points out that uncertainty is often a sign someone may not be properly insured. If a person cannot easily explain what their policy covers, it may mean they don't fully understand their protection, and that opens the door to costly surprises during a claim.

Another factor often overlooked is inflation. Rising costs affect everything from property values to replacement parts. What once provided sufficient insurance coverage a few years ago may no longer offer the same level of financial protection.

Some people delay reviewing their insurance for fear that it will cost more. However, the article explains that thoughtful adjustments often lead to better balance between protection and price. Proper insurance doesn't always mean a higher cost; it means a better fit.

For families and business owners in Zanesville, being properly insured supports long-term financial security. Whether through updating home insurance, checking business insurance coverage, or increasing coverage limits, regular policy reviews can prevent future loss and provide peace of mind.

How to Know If You're Properly Insured features insights from Kellie Cummins, Independent Insurance Expert of Zanesville, OH, in HelloNation.

About HelloNation

HelloNation is a premier media platform that connects readers with trusted professionals and businesses across various industries. Through its innovative "edvertising" approach that blends educational content and storytelling, HelloNation delivers expert-driven articles that inform, inspire, and empower. Covering topics from home improvement and health to business strategy and lifestyle, HelloNation highlights leaders making a meaningful impact in their communities.

SOURCE HelloNation