In HelloNation, Insulation Expert Mike Mancuso Details the Main Types of Insulation for Commercial Buildings

SCRANTON, Pa., Feb. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- What are the main types of insulation for commercial buildings? According to HelloNation , choosing the right insulation is not simply about filling walls with material; it is a decision that affects a building's energy efficiency, comfort, indoor air quality, and safety for decades. Mike Mancuso of North East Industries in Scranton, PA, explains that commercial properties have unique challenges compared to homes. They are often larger, have more complex mechanical systems, and may operate under stricter codes, so understanding the performance and benefits of each insulation type is critical for making the best long-term investment.

Fiberglass remains one of the most common options in commercial construction. Made from fine strands of glass, it is cost-effective, lightweight, and adaptable for walls, ceilings, and attics. It can be installed as batts or loose-fill and provides solid thermal performance when paired with a vapor barrier. While fiberglass does not offer the air sealing capabilities of more advanced materials, it remains a reliable choice for many applications when properly installed.

Spray foam insulation offers superior sealing along with strong thermal resistance. It expands on application to fill cracks and irregular spaces, reducing the air leaks that can drive up heating and cooling costs in large buildings. Closed-cell spray foam delivers higher R-values per inch and adds structural strength, while open-cell foam offers flexibility and lighter weight. Its moisture resistance is also valuable for preventing mold in humid climates or leak-prone areas.

Rigid foam boards provide both insulation and structural stability. Commonly made from polystyrene, polyisocyanurate, or polyurethane, they are often installed on exterior walls, foundations, and roofs. Their continuous coverage eliminates thermal bridging, a problem where heat escapes through structural components like metal studs. This makes rigid foam particularly effective in climates with significant temperature variations.

Mineral wool insulation is favored in many commercial applications for its fire resistance and sound absorption. Made from stone or slag fibers, it can withstand high temperatures, making it suitable for fire-rated walls and mechanical rooms. Its acoustic properties are beneficial in office buildings, schools, and hospitality environments where noise control matters.

For projects with an emphasis on sustainability, cellulose insulation offers an eco-friendly solution. Made from recycled paper products treated for fire and pest resistance, it can be blown into wall cavities to fill gaps. It is especially useful in retrofit projects where walls remain intact, as installers can add it through small openings. While cellulose lacks the moisture resistance of spray foam, it appeals to environmentally conscious builders and property owners.

Reflective insulation is designed to reduce radiant heat transfer. Typically made from foil-faced materials, it reflects heat away from the building, making it effective in hot climates and metal structures such as warehouses. In many cases, it is used alongside other insulation materials to create a more complete thermal barrier.

Which insulation materials provide the best energy efficiency depends on the building's design, climate, and operational needs. Mancuso notes that the installation process for commercial projects is more complex than for residential homes. It often requires coordination with plumbing, electrical, and mechanical systems, adherence to fire and acoustic requirements, and strict compliance with building codes. Professional installation is essential to ensure performance, as even small errors can compromise energy savings and increase costs over time.

Beyond immediate efficiency gains, the right insulation improves occupant comfort, reduces drafts, and lowers noise levels, factors that can increase productivity and satisfaction in workplaces. In certain industries, such as healthcare or food service, insulation also supports strict environmental control for safety and compliance.

How does insulation choice affect long-term building performance? Mancuso explains that when properly selected and installed, commercial insulation can last for decades, maintaining consistent performance without frequent replacement. Given the high heating and cooling costs of large spaces, the return on investment can be substantial. For many building owners, insulation is more than a construction material; it is a strategic investment in operational efficiency, occupant comfort, and property value.

