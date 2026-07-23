HelloNation Article Reviews Common Gaps in Homeowners Insurance Coverage Before a Claim Is Filed.

CHARLOTTE, N.C., July 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- What should first-time homeowners know about gaps in their insurance coverage? A HelloNation article was recently published to answer this question, walking through how homeowners insurance typically works and where it can fall short.

The article notes that a standard homeowners policy usually protects four main areas. These include the home's structure, other structures on the property, personal belongings, and liability if a visitor is injured.

David Stroman, Insurance Agent Speed Speed

Coverage for the structure typically applies to specific causes of loss, the article explains. Fire, wind, hail, theft, and vandalism are commonly included, while slow damage from neglect is usually excluded.

The article also distinguishes between named peril coverage, which pays only for losses listed in the policy, and open peril coverage, which covers everything except stated exclusions. Knowing the difference changes how a homeowner should read the fine print.

Water damage is described as one of the most misunderstood parts of a standard policy. Sudden events like a burst pipe are often covered, while slow leaks and long term seepage generally are not.

Flood damage and earthquake damage are treated differently than routine water problems, the article points out. Standard homeowners insurance almost never covers either event, so separate coverage is often needed in higher risk areas.

Mold coverage depends heavily on its cause, according to the article. Mold following a sudden covered event may be included, while mold tied to neglected maintenance is usually excluded.

Pest infestations and rodent damage are also generally left out of coverage, the article notes, since insurers treat these as maintenance issues. Regular upkeep remains the best way to avoid these problems.

The article draws a clear line between replacement cost and actual cash value. Replacement cost pays to rebuild without a deduction for depreciation, while actual cash value factors in that depreciation.

Liability coverage is another area the article covers in some detail. It can help pay legal costs if a homeowner is sued.

Additional living expense coverage can also help with temporary housing, the article explains, if a covered event leaves a home unlivable. Documenting belongings with photos or a written inventory can make claims easier to process.

Liability limits are worth reviewing from time to time, the article notes, since they should reflect a homeowner's current financial situation. Additional living expense limits are also often tied to a percentage of overall dwelling coverage.

High value items such as jewelry, art, or collectibles often carry lower default limits unless a separate endorsement is added. The article stresses that every policy varies, so reading the fine print remains an important step for any homeowner.

David Stroman, an Insurance Agent based in Charlotte, North Carolina, is featured in the article as a source of insight on these coverage details. Insurance Agents often note that reading a policy's declarations page closely can reveal gaps before a claim is filed.

The article recommends comparing homeowners insurance coverage every year or two, since rates and terms can shift even when a home has not. It also suggests updating a policy after a major renovation or other life change.

What Should First-Time Homeowners Know About Coverage Gaps? features insights from David Stroman, Insurance Agent of Charlotte, North Carolina, in HelloNation.

About HelloNation

HelloNation is America's Good News Network, a premier media platform built on the idea that good news travels faster when real people tell real stories. Through its community-focused digital publications and innovative "edvertising" approach, HelloNation delivers expert-driven, good-news content that informs, inspires, and spotlights the leaders making a meaningful impact in their communities.

SOURCE HelloNation