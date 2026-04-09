In HelloNation, Insurance Expert Austin Budreau of Angola, IN, Shares Tips for Lowering Auto Insurance Costs

ANGOLA, Ind., April 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Why do auto insurance rates change even when drivers haven't had an accident or received a ticket? That's the question answered in a HelloNation article featuring Insurance Expert Austin Budreau of Angola, IN. In the article, Budreau helps drivers understand what influences auto insurance and offers practical steps for keeping insurance premiums manageable over time.

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According to Budreau, many people assume that their auto insurance rates are tied solely to their driving record. While safe driving remains one of the most important personal factors, there are several broader influences that can cause rates to rise or fall, even for those with a clean history.

One major factor discussed in the article is regional weather. In areas like Indiana, weather-related claims from hail, ice, or flooding can lead to higher rates across the board. When insurers experience a spike in claims within a specific area, they may adjust auto insurance premiums to reflect that increased risk.

Repair costs also play a growing role. As vehicles become more advanced, fixing them often takes more time and money. Budreau explains that supply chain issues, labor costs, and the availability of specialized parts can all affect the cost of a claim. As those costs rise, so can auto insurance rates.

Traffic patterns and theft data are also considered by insurers. High-traffic areas see more minor accidents, while some vehicle types and regions are more prone to theft. These trends impact insurance pricing even if a specific driver has not experienced a loss.

In Angola, IN, it's not unusual for residents to see changes in their auto insurance premiums without any direct cause. As Budreau notes, insurance pricing reflects collective risk, and understanding this can reduce the frustration many drivers feel when rates increase unexpectedly.

While some factors are outside of a driver's control, others can be managed with thoughtful choices. Budreau encourages safe driving habits as the most effective way to secure long-term discounts and favorable pricing. Avoiding accidents and citations keeps eligibility open for lower rates.

Bundling policies is another way to manage insurance costs. Drivers who combine auto insurance with homeowners or renters insurance often qualify for discounts. Bundling policies simplifies account management and is seen by insurers as a sign of long-term commitment.

Adjusting coverage levels is another area to review. As a car ages, full coverage may no longer be necessary. Choosing higher deductibles or reevaluating optional protections can reduce insurance premiums while still maintaining appropriate coverage.

Vehicle selection also matters. Cars with strong safety ratings, lower theft risk, and less expensive repair histories typically cost less to insure. While past purchases can't be changed, future decisions can factor in this impact.

The article also highlights the importance of mileage. Drivers who work from home or use their vehicles less often may be eligible for lower rates. Some insurance companies reward lower usage through specialized plans or discounts.

Budreau emphasizes the value of regular policy reviews. Life changes like moving, changing jobs, or adding a new driver can affect insurance premiums. Updating a policy ensures the coverage still fits current needs and reflects real risk.

The article, What Affects Auto Insurance Rates and How to Lower Them, features insights from Austin Budreau, Insurance Expert of Angola, IN, in HelloNation.

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SOURCE HelloNation