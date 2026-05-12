In HelloNation, Insurance Expert Austin Murray of Chattanooga, TN, Explains What Impacts Insurance Rates

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn., May 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- What really determines how much drivers pay for insurance in Tennessee? That's the question answered in a HelloNation article featuring Insurance Agent Austin Murray. The article breaks down the different factors that shape premiums across the state, showing how much more goes into insurance rates than just a driver's record.

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The article emphasizes that location matters. People living in areas with more traffic or greater exposure to weather-related losses often pay higher premiums. Traffic patterns in busy urban centers and the likelihood of storms or flooding influence how insurers assess risk across Tennessee. These localized factors explain why insurance rates can differ even between nearby cities.

Driving history is another key element. The article explains that drivers with past claims or traffic violations are seen as higher risk by insurance providers. A clean record can help keep costs down, while frequent accidents or moving violations tend to raise premiums. Even not-at-fault claims can influence how an insurance company sets its rates.

The role of past claims extends beyond driving incidents. The article notes that frequent use of insurance, even for small repairs, may impact future premiums. Insurers consider both the number and type of claims filed when determining costs. Maintaining continuous coverage without filing claims can often lead to lower insurance rates over time.

Another less obvious influence is a driver's credit-based insurance score. While this factor is not used in every state, it is legal and common in Tennessee. The article points out that credit-based insurance scores can reflect a person's financial habits and responsibility, which insurers use as one part of their risk assessment. A lower score may result in higher premiums, even if driving history is clean.

Local traffic patterns and road use are also discussed. Drivers who commute long distances or frequently drive in high-traffic areas may face higher costs due to increased exposure to potential accidents. On the other hand, lower-mileage drivers or those who avoid congested routes might benefit from reduced premiums, according to the article.

Weather-related losses are another factor affecting rates in Tennessee. The article highlights how storm damage, hail, and flooding can increase claims frequency in certain areas. This leads insurers to adjust premiums based on local weather risks. Even if a driver has never filed a claim, living in a high-risk area for severe weather may still raise costs.

Vehicle type also matters. The article notes that cars with advanced safety features or lower repair costs may result in lower premiums. In contrast, luxury vehicles or sports cars often cost more to insure due to higher repair costs or greater risk of theft.

Ultimately, the article makes clear that insurance rates in Tennessee are shaped by a combination of driving habits, past claims, geography, credit-based insurance scores, and environmental factors. Knowing what affects premiums helps drivers make informed decisions about their coverage and identify ways to manage costs.

What Really Affects Insurance Rates in Tennessee features insights from Austin Murray, Insurance Expert of Chattanooga, TN, in HelloNation.

About HelloNation

HelloNation is a premier media platform that connects readers with trusted professionals and businesses across various industries. Through its innovative "edvertising" approach that blends educational content and storytelling, HelloNation delivers expert-driven articles that inform, inspire, and empower. Covering topics from home improvement and health to business strategy and lifestyle, HelloNation highlights leaders making a meaningful impact in their communities.

SOURCE HelloNation