In HelloNation, Insurance Expert Ben Parsons of Fort Collins, CO, Explains What Homeowners Insurance Covers & Why It Matters

FORT COLLINS, Colo., May 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- What does homeowners insurance actually cover, and why is it so important for Fort Collins homeowners? A HelloNation article featuring Insurance Agent Ben Parsons of Fort Collins, CO, addresses these questions, offering straightforward guidance to help homeowners protect their property, possessions, and financial future.

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The article highlights that homeowners insurance is more than just a requirement. It's a critical safety net that helps residents recover from damage caused by storms, fires, and other unexpected events. In Fort Collins, where winter weather and hailstorms are common risks, having the right insurance policy in place is essential for both new and longtime homeowners.

A key part of homeowners insurance is structural protection. The article explains that this coverage includes the home's foundation, walls, roof, floors, and built-in appliances. When a covered event like a fire or storm damages a home, this portion of the policy helps pay for necessary repairs or rebuilding. Homeowners are encouraged to make sure their policy reflects the actual replacement cost of their home, not just its market value.

The article also discusses coverage for personal property. Furniture, electronics, clothing, and other belongings are included under most policies, and the article points out that theft or damage caused by covered events can be reimbursed. For high-value items like jewelry or firearms, additional endorsements may be needed. Keeping a clear inventory of personal property can make claims easier and more complete.

Liability coverage is another essential part of homeowners insurance. According to the article, this part of the policy helps cover legal expenses and medical costs if someone is injured on your property. With many Fort Collins families owning pets or hosting visitors, this coverage helps protect against lawsuits and unexpected financial burdens.

Another benefit outlined in the article is coverage for additional living expenses. If a house becomes uninhabitable after a covered event, the insurance policy can pay for temporary housing, meals, and related costs. This coverage allows homeowners to continue their daily lives without added financial strain during home repairs.

The article also cautions homeowners to understand what their policy does not cover. Common exclusions include flood and earthquake damage, as well as general wear and tear. Fort Collins residents may need to explore separate policies for certain risks, and the article stresses the importance of reviewing policy limits and exclusions carefully.

Choosing the right insurance policy involves more than comparing prices. The article encourages homeowners to consider the age of their home, regional risks, and unique property features. Older homes may need expanded coverage due to outdated systems. A well-matched insurance policy balances cost with thorough protection, providing confidence that the home and its contents are covered.

Working with a local insurance professional can help homeowners navigate these choices. The article emphasizes the value of expert input when assessing coverage levels, explaining fine print, and identifying coverage gaps. Annual policy reviews are recommended to ensure that changes to the home or its contents are reflected in the insurance policy.

What Homeowners Insurance Covers & Why It Matters features insights from Ben Parsons, Insurance Expert of Fort Collins, CO, in HelloNation.

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SOURCE HelloNation