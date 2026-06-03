In HelloNation, Insurance Expert Craig Willoughby of Buffalo, NY, Discusses What's Included in Homeowners Insurance Policies

BUFFALO, N.Y., June 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- What does homeowners insurance really protect, and how can homeowners avoid costly surprises? That question is answered in a HelloNation article featuring insights from Craig Willoughby of Willoughby Insurance in Buffalo, NY. The article breaks down what's actually included in a homeowners insurance policy and emphasizes the importance of understanding coverage before a claim occurs.

Craig Willoughby - Agent/Owner, Willoughby Insurance Speed Speed

The article starts by clarifying that homeowners insurance goes beyond covering the structure of a house. While the dwelling itself is a major part of the protection, insurance coverage also includes personal belongings, liability coverage, and support for additional living expenses after a covered loss.

Dwelling coverage refers to the main structure of the home, including attached features like garages and decks. If events such as fire, windstorms, or vandalism cause damage, this part of the policy helps pay for repairs or reconstruction. The article notes that other structures on the property, like fences, sheds, or detached garages, are typically covered as well, though often under separate limits.

Personal belongings are also protected under homeowners insurance. The article explains that items like furniture, appliances, and clothing are usually covered if damaged or stolen due to a listed peril. It also points out that coverage can extend to items temporarily outside the home. However, high-value items like jewelry or artwork may require additional coverage to ensure full protection.

Liability coverage is a key component the article says many homeowners overlook. This part of homeowners insurance helps cover legal and medical costs if someone is injured on the property and the homeowner is found responsible. The article adds that liability coverage can even apply to certain incidents that happen away from the home.

Living expenses are another form of protection often included in homeowners insurance. If a covered event makes the home temporarily unlivable, the policy may help pay for housing, meals, and other essential living expenses. This benefit helps families stay stable while repairs are underway.

The article also emphasizes what homeowners insurance does not cover. Common exclusions include damage from floods, earthquakes, and general wear and tear. For example, burst pipes might be covered, but flood damage requires a separate flood insurance policy. Similarly, gradual damage due to neglect is not covered and falls under homeowner maintenance.

The importance of regularly reviewing coverage is another focus. Home improvements, new purchases, and life changes can affect how much insurance coverage is needed. The article suggests that regular policy updates help maintain accurate dwelling coverage and appropriate limits for personal belongings and liability protection.

Deductibles also play a role in how a homeowners insurance policy performs. The article notes that a higher deductible can lower monthly premiums but increases out-of-pocket costs when filing a claim. Choosing the right deductible is about balancing savings with financial comfort.

Understanding exclusions, coverage limits, and what's included in the policy can help homeowners make better decisions. The article urges readers to take time to read their policy documents and ask questions when unsure. Doing so helps avoid gaps and ensures peace of mind.

What Homeowners Insurance Actually Covers features insights from Craig Willoughby, Insurance Expert of Buffalo, NY, in HelloNation.

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SOURCE HelloNation