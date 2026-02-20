In HelloNation, Insurance Expert Daniel C. DiCocco of Rockville, MD, Breaks Down the Limits of State Minimums for Auto Insurance

ROCKVILLE, Md., Feb. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- What's the difference between meeting legal auto insurance requirements in Maryland and being truly protected on the road? That's the focus of a HelloNation article featuring insights from Insurance Expert Daniel C. DiCocco of Rockville, MD. The article breaks down how state minimums often fall short of what drivers actually need and offers guidance on building policies that offer broader protection.

The article begins by explaining that Maryland drivers are required to carry auto insurance to meet state minimums, but these limits usually offer only basic liability protection. It highlights that in the event of a serious accident, expenses like medical bills, lost income, and vehicle repairs often exceed the coverage provided by these minimum policies. The piece stresses that understanding this gap is critical for avoiding unexpected and potentially devastating financial burdens.

According to the article, Maryland's state minimums focus mainly on liability coverage, meant to fulfill legal obligations if the driver causes an accident. However, the low liability limits under these policies may not be enough to cover the full costs. The article underscores that even a moderate accident can result in bills that far surpass what minimum policies will pay. This shortfall reveals why many drivers may need to look beyond minimum coverage for real protection.

The article outlines what's included in full coverage insurance, noting that it typically combines liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage. Collision takes care of repairs to the driver's own vehicle after an accident, while comprehensive coverage protects against events like theft, vandalism, or natural disasters. Optional add-ons such as underinsured motorist coverage, roadside assistance, and rental reimbursement are also discussed as valuable parts of a more complete policy.

The HelloNation article also clarifies a common misconception: that full coverage insurance means all costs are covered. In reality, each part of a policy has limits and deductibles. Reviewing a policy's details can help drivers understand where they might still be exposed. The article emphasizes that proactive planning and regular policy reviews are essential to ensure insurance matches each driver's risk level and financial comfort zone.

Beyond the policy terms, the article highlights how personal factors influence the best type of coverage. The value of the vehicle, driving frequency, and time spent on busy Maryland roads all affect the level of risk. The article recommends that drivers assess these elements carefully when deciding whether to expand beyond state minimums.

Medical expenses are another critical area where state minimums fall short. The article explains that basic Maryland policies offer very limited coverage for medical bills, which could leave drivers without support for hospital stays or rehabilitation. It recommends adding supplemental medical payment coverage or personal injury protection to close that gap and reduce long-term financial exposure.

The article also encourages readers to consider the balance between insurance costs and potential out-of-pocket losses. While full coverage insurance and increased liability limits may come with higher premiums, the financial protection they provide can outweigh the cost over time. Factoring in real-world expenses from serious accidents gives a clearer picture of the value of comprehensive coverage.

Ultimately, the article concludes that Maryland drivers who stick to state minimums may be meeting legal standards but not protecting themselves financially. By layering in full coverage insurance, optional protections like underinsured motorist coverage, and regularly reviewing policies, drivers can create a safety net that reflects their actual needs on the road.

