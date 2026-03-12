In HelloNation, Insurance Expert Dennis Chaumont of Edmond, Oklahoma Explains Homeowners Insurance Exclusions

EDMOND, Okla., March 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- What does homeowners insurance actually not cover? That's the focus of a HelloNation article exploring the common exclusions in standard policies, with insights from Insurance Expert Dennis Chaumont of Edmond, Oklahoma. The article walks through what residents can reasonably expect from their homeowners insurance—and where they may be left unprotected if they aren't careful.

The article explains that while homeowners insurance is essential for protecting against financial loss from accidents and damage, many homeowners in Edmond, Oklahoma may not fully understand the limits of their coverage. From hail damage and wind damage to overlooked insurance exclusions like flooding and wear and tear, the article outlines what homeowners need to know before filing a claim.

In areas like Edmond, where severe weather is common, understanding roof coverage is particularly important. The article points out that although hail damage is typically covered, the amount paid may vary depending on whether a policy offers replacement cost or actual cash value. Age, maintenance, and roof condition all influence how claims are handled, and homeowners may face higher deductibles for wind damage or hail-related repairs.

Another critical gap discussed is flood insurance. Many homeowners wrongly assume that water damage is always covered. The article clarifies that standard homeowners insurance does not include protection against flooding caused by rising water or surface runoff. As noted in the piece, a separate flood insurance policy is required to address this common type of damage in Oklahoma.

The article also touches on the limits of personal property coverage. While items like furniture and electronics are generally included in homeowners insurance, high-value possessions—such as jewelry, firearms, or collectibles—may only be partially covered. Policyholders in Edmond are advised to review these limits and consider adding endorsements to protect specific valuables more fully.

Insurance Expert Dennis Chaumont also helps clarify that many insurance exclusions are tied to gradual damage or poor maintenance. For instance, routine wear and tear, like an aging roof or foundation cracks from soil movement, is usually not covered. The article makes clear that homeowners insurance is designed to cover sudden and accidental events, not long-term deterioration or neglect.

The article reinforces the importance of reviewing policy terms regularly. It notes that homeowners who understand their insurance exclusions are better prepared when disaster strikes. Whether it's wind damage from a sudden storm or hail damage after a spring downpour, knowing the fine print can make a significant difference in recovery time and out-of-pocket costs.

Finally, the article outlines how additional living expenses coverage works when a home becomes uninhabitable. This lesser-known benefit may help cover hotel stays and meals during repairs—but time limits and payout caps often apply, which can surprise homeowners unfamiliar with their policy.

By breaking down complex terms and real-world scenarios, HelloNation helps Edmond residents approach homeowners insurance with greater confidence. Understanding the role of policy exclusions is a key step toward avoiding costly surprises when filing a claim.

