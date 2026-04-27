In HelloNation, Insurance Expert Doug Mercer of Fenton, MI, Explains How Homeowners Can Keep Their Coverage Up to Date

FENTON, Mich., April 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- How often should homeowners update their insurance after renovations, and why is it so important to do so? That question is answered in a HelloNation article featuring insights from Insurance Expert Doug Mercer of Fenton, MI. The article highlights how property improvements, local weather conditions, and rising construction costs can all impact home insurance coverage, and why reviewing policies regularly helps homeowners stay protected.

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The HelloNation feature explains that when homeowners upgrade their property, whether by remodeling a kitchen, finishing a basement, or adding a new deck, they are increasing its overall value. While these updates enhance comfort and style, they can also change the amount of coverage needed. Many homeowners assume their insurance automatically adjusts after remodeling, but most policies do not. To stay fully protected, Mercer advises that homeowners report any significant upgrades to their insurance provider so that coverage can be updated to match the home's new value.

Home insurance policies are designed to cover the structure and the belongings inside. The coverage limit listed on a policy represents the amount the insurer would pay to rebuild the home if it were destroyed. If that limit reflects the home's value before renovations, there could be a gap between the rebuild cost and the coverage amount. The article emphasizes that this gap can become a serious issue after a fire, storm, or other disaster. Ensuring that coverage reflects the current condition of the home is a simple but essential step in keeping insurance protection accurate.

Doug Mercer, a trusted Insurance Expert serving Fenton and nearby communities, explains that not all updates affect premiums in the same way. Some improvements, like installing a new roof, can actually reduce rates because they lower the risk of damage. Other projects, such as finishing a basement or adding new flooring, can increase the replacement value and therefore raise coverage needs. Insurers use this information to calculate how much it would cost to restore a home to its improved state. The key is to keep policies aligned with these changes so that homeowners are never underinsured.

The article also discusses how Fenton's weather patterns influence local insurance needs. Heavy snow, strong winds, and occasional flooding make it important to confirm that policies include the right protections. Standard home insurance often covers storm damage but excludes certain types of water-related losses. Homeowners who add basements or expensive flooring should consider endorsements for sump pump failure or sewer backup. Without these optional coverages, damage from flooding or drainage problems may not be fully reimbursed.

A simple way to make sure home coverage keeps up is to review it after every major project. Even small updates can affect policy terms. Mercer notes that a brief conversation with an agent can help homeowners understand what upgrades can change their home insurance coverage in Michigan. Agents can also suggest optional add-ons such as replacement cost coverage for personal belongings, service line protection, or equipment breakdown insurance. These additions are often inexpensive and provide meaningful protection for new appliances or features.

The HelloNation article also reminds readers to revisit their personal property coverage. When homeowners remodel, they often buy new furniture, electronics, or appliances, which can increase the total value of their belongings. Most policies limit personal property coverage to 50 to 70 percent of the dwelling limit, but that may no longer be sufficient after upgrades. High-value items like jewelry, art, or collectibles may need to be scheduled separately to ensure full coverage. Keeping a home inventory with receipts and photos can make future claims easier to process and verify.

Inflation has also become a significant factor in determining adequate home insurance coverage. The cost of materials and labor has risen sharply in recent years, meaning that even homeowners who have not renovated may be underinsured. Many insurers now offer inflation guard options that automatically adjust coverage limits each year. Mercer encourages homeowners to ask whether their policy includes this feature, since it helps maintain accurate protection without requiring constant manual updates. In addition, Michigan homeowners face unique local risks.

Fenton's seasonal storms and occasional power outages can cause damage that tests a policy's limits. Reviewing coverage at least once per season ensures that deductibles remain manageable and that loss-of-use coverage is in place if a family must temporarily relocate after damage. Liability coverage should also be checked whenever new features, such as pools or outdoor structures, are added to the property.

The article concludes that keeping insurance current is one of the simplest and most effective ways to protect a home investment. A few minutes spent reviewing coverage can prevent major financial stress later. Regular updates ensure that policies reflect true property values, account for inflation, and cover both new improvements and evolving local risks. For Michigan homeowners, particularly those in Fenton, making sure their insurance keeps pace with their property's condition offers lasting peace of mind. Every renovation represents time, money, and care, and the right coverage ensures those efforts are fully protected.

"A Simple Way to Make Sure Your Home Coverage Keeps Up" features insights from Doug Mercer, Insurance Expert of Fenton, MI, in HelloNation.

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SOURCE HelloNation