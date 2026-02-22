In HelloNation, Insurance Expert Ellie Mills of Boca Raton, FL Clarifies What Condo Owners Need to Know About Coverage Responsibilities

BOCA RATON, Fla., Feb. 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Do Boca Raton condo owners need their own insurance even if their HOA has a policy? A HelloNation article answers this question by breaking down how HOA insurance works and where individual condo owners are still financially responsible. The article provides clear guidance on what is—and isn't—covered under master policies and why personal condo insurance remains essential.

The article explains that many condo owners assume the homeowners association (HOA) policy protects everything inside their unit. In reality, HOA insurance in Florida is designed to cover common elements such as the building's exterior, shared walls, roofs, hallways, and amenities. However, this coverage stops short of what most owners assume, particularly when it comes to personal property and interior damage.

The type of master policy in place—typically either a bare walls or all-in policy—determines the extent of HOA responsibility. Bare walls coverage generally excludes everything inside the condo, while all-in policies may cover original fixtures. Regardless of the type, the article emphasizes that unit owners still need boca raton condo insurance to protect personal belongings, interior finishes, and liability risks.

Interior water damage is a common area of confusion. The article describes scenarios in which a burst pipe or storm-driven rain damages flooring, cabinetry, or drywall. Even when the building's plumbing is involved, the unit owner is usually responsible for repairing interior damage unless the association's documents state otherwise. Without personal interior damage condo coverage, repairs can be financially burdensome.

Storm-related incidents highlight another coverage gap. While an HOA policy often covers the building exterior, damage from wind-driven rain or roof leaks that affects the inside of a unit is typically not covered unless the owner has an HO-6 policy. Upgrades such as new kitchens or flooring are not insured by the HOA either, which makes personal condo insurance critical for protecting these improvements.

The article also explains loss assessment coverage—a feature of many HO-6 policies that helps pay a condo owner's share of HOA assessments after a covered loss. For example, if the HOA must pay a large deductible or if the master policy limit is exceeded, the cost is often passed to all owners. Loss assessment coverage helps manage these sudden and shared expenses.

Personal property is entirely excluded from HOA coverage. The article stresses that personal property condo insurance is the only way to protect furniture, clothing, electronics, and other valuables. Fire, theft, and water damage can lead to major out-of-pocket costs if condo owners mistakenly assume they're covered by the association.

Liability coverage is another key difference. The HOA's liability insurance applies only to common areas. If a guest is injured inside a unit, the article explains that the unit owner's liability coverage is what applies—not the HOA's. Condo insurance also typically includes temporary living expenses if the unit becomes uninhabitable, which the HOA policy does not provide.

The article encourages Boca Raton condo owners to review their association's governing documents carefully. These documents outline what the HOA is responsible for and what unit owners must insure themselves. Because every association is different, reading the fine print is necessary for making informed coverage decisions.

The article also points out that even owners without a mortgage should not view condo insurance as optional. One serious loss—such as fire or interior flooding—can result in significant costs that far exceed the value of not carrying a policy. This is especially important in Boca Raton, where coastal risks and high-value properties increase the stakes.

Changes to HOA master policies can also affect owner responsibilities. Deductibles may increase, coverage types may change, or associations may adjust how losses are handled. The article advises unit owners to monitor these changes and adjust their personal coverage accordingly.

Do Boca Raton Condo Owners Need Their Own Insurance Coverage? features insights from Ellie Mills, Insurance Expert of Boca Raton, FL, in HelloNation.

