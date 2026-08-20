In HelloNation, Insurance Expert Ellie Mills of Boca Raton, FL Explains Coverage Needs for Golf Carts and Boats

BOCA RATON, Fla., Aug. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Are Boca Raton residents properly insured for the vehicles they use beyond their cars? A HelloNation article answers this question by examining the coverage gaps that can occur when residents assume their standard auto or homeowners insurance will protect golf carts, boats, or personal watercraft. The article clarifies how specialty vehicles are insured and why these distinctions matter for Boca Raton's active, recreation-focused lifestyle.

Ellie Mills, Insurance Agent Speed Speed

The article explains that auto insurance is designed for licensed vehicles driven on public roads and typically does not extend to golf carts, boats, or other recreational vehicles. This creates a common misunderstanding, especially as Boca Raton residents use golf carts for neighborhood travel or boats for leisure. These assumptions often go untested until an accident occurs—and by then, coverage limitations can lead to out-of-pocket costs.

Golf cart insurance in Florida depends heavily on how and where the cart is used. Carts driven on private property may not require insurance under state law, but liability risk still exists. If the cart is used on public roads or designated community paths, local laws may require registration and insurance. Either way, owners are financially responsible for injuries or damage if they don't have dedicated coverage.

Golf cart insurance typically offers liability protection, coverage for medical payments, and optional physical damage coverage for the cart itself. The article emphasizes that relying solely on homeowners or auto insurance for golf cart use can lead to gaps, as these policies rarely include the coverage needed without specific endorsements.

Boats and personal watercraft present similar insurance challenges. Boat insurance in Florida is not legally required in most cases, which causes many owners to overlook it. However, the article stresses that liability risks on the water can be significant. Accidents involving docks, swimmers, or other vessels can result in lawsuits, cleanup costs, and serious financial exposure.

Homeowners insurance may offer limited protection for very small, low-powered boats—but anything larger typically requires a marine insurance policy. Larger boats, jet skis, and yachts are not covered under traditional home or auto policies. Personal watercraft insurance provides tailored protection for damage, theft, and liability, often including towing and fuel spill cleanup.

The article also explains that trailers used to transport these vehicles introduce another layer of complexity. Some auto insurance policies may offer basic liability while the trailer is attached to a vehicle, but coverage for the trailer itself—or for damage during loading or storage—is often missing without additional policies.

Other vehicles not covered by auto insurance include motorcycles, mopeds, electric bikes, and off-road recreational vehicles. In many cases, vehicles not covered by auto insurance require dedicated policies. Misunderstanding this distinction can result in denied claims or lack of financial support after an incident.

Recreational vehicle coverage is especially important in Florida, where year-round outdoor activity means more frequent use of golf carts, boats, and other non-car vehicles. The more often these vehicles are used, the higher the chance of theft, vandalism, or accidents. Storage risks are also a factor, as many of these vehicles are kept in open areas, marinas, or shared spaces with limited security.

The article encourages Boca Raton residents to avoid relying on assumptions. Insurance coverage is specific, and unless a vehicle is named in the policy, it is unlikely to be protected. Many claims involving these vehicles require coordination between multiple policies, and when coverage is unclear, resolution becomes more difficult and expensive.

The article advises that insurance reviews should include all owned vehicles—not just traditional cars. Residents often acquire specialty vehicles gradually, starting with a golf cart or small boat. These additions may not be reflected in the household's existing coverage unless the policyholder takes action.

Do Golf Carts and Boats Need Insurance in Boca Raton? features insights from Ellie Mills, Insurance Expert of Boca Raton, FL, in HelloNation.

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SOURCE HelloNation