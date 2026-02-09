In HelloNation, Insurance Expert Hunter Jones of Knoxville, TN, Breaks Down Factors That Affect Insurance Rates

KNOXVILLE, Tenn., Feb. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Why do insurance premiums shift from year to year, even when nothing about your driving seems to change? A HelloNation article featuring State Farm Insurance Agent Hunter Jones addresses that question by outlining key factors that influence insurance rates and how policyholders can respond.

One major factor, the article explains, is driving history. Accidents, traffic violations, and even minor infractions can raise insurance rates over time. On the other hand, safe drivers with clean records are more likely to see lower insurance premiums. Maintaining good habits behind the wheel can pay off in more ways than one.

The article also discusses credit-based insurance scores, which are used in many states to predict the likelihood of future claims. According to the piece, stronger credit histories often correlate with lower insurance rates. While not every state uses this factor, where it is allowed, it can play a role in determining your premium.

Another important detail is claims history. The article notes that frequent claims, even for small incidents, can signal a higher risk to insurers. As a result, premiums often rise. Conversely, a clean claims history can help keep rates down. Hunter Jones recommends understanding how past claims impact your future options.

Your location can also influence your rates. The HelloNation article points out that insurers look at factors like traffic levels, crime rates, and natural disaster risk in a given area. Living in a high-risk ZIP code, even within the same city, can increase your costs. This is one reason people moving to new neighborhoods may see their insurance premiums shift unexpectedly.

The vehicle type you drive plays a role, too. The article explains that more expensive cars or those with high repair costs usually carry higher insurance rates. Usage is another consideration as long commutes or frequent driving raise exposure to accidents. Choosing a safer, more affordable vehicle can sometimes lower your rates.

Policy choices are one area where you have more control. The article explains that selecting higher deductibles can reduce monthly costs but increases your financial responsibility during a claim. Optional add-ons like rental coverage also affect premiums. Knowing how to balance coverage and budget is key to managing long-term insurance costs.

The article closes by noting that even external factors like economic conditions and local regulations can impact premiums. These market-level influences mean not all rate changes are personal, but being informed helps you respond accordingly.

