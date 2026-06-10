In HelloNation, Insurance Expert Jared Marcengill Discusses Common Gaps in Homeowners Insurance Coverage

The article highlights common coverage gaps that homeowners should understand before a claim occurs.

SENECA, S.C., June 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Does homeowners insurance cover every type of property damage or loss? HelloNation answers that question in an article featuring insights from Jared Marcengill of JB Marcengill Insurance Agency in Seneca, SC.

The article explains that homeowners insurance provides valuable financial protection against many common risks, but coverage is not unlimited. Every standard policy contains exclusions, conditions, and coverage limits that homeowners should understand before they experience a loss.

Jared Marcengill - JB Marcengill Insurance Agency

One of the most common misconceptions involves water-related claims. According to the article, a standard policy may cover sudden and accidental water damage, such as a burst pipe or appliance leak. However, flood damage is typically excluded. Damage caused by rising water, storm surge, overflowing rivers, or water entering from outside the home generally requires separate flood insurance coverage.

The article notes that this distinction can surprise homeowners following severe weather events. While a standard policy may cover certain wind-related damage, flood damage affecting flooring, walls, and personal belongings may not be covered. Because flood risks can exist outside traditionally designated flood zones, reviewing coverage options is an important part of insurance planning.

Earth movement is another exclusion homeowners should understand. The article explains that homeowners insurance often does not cover damage caused by earthquakes, landslides, mudslides, sinkholes, or shifting soil. Since earth movement can lead to significant structural damage, homeowners in affected areas may need to explore separate coverage options when available.

Maintenance-related issues are also frequently excluded from coverage. The article notes that homeowners insurance is designed to address covered sudden losses rather than routine upkeep. Problems involving long-term roof deterioration, gradual plumbing leaks, mold caused by unresolved moisture, pest damage, and other maintenance-related issues may not qualify for coverage under a standard policy.

The article emphasizes the importance of documentation. Keeping records of repairs, inspections, and home improvements can help demonstrate that a property has been properly maintained. These records can also be valuable during a policy review by providing a clearer picture of the home's condition.

Sewer-related losses are another area where homeowners should pay close attention. The article explains that sewer backup coverage is not always included in a standard policy. Without separate sewer backup coverage, homeowners may face substantial out-of-pocket expenses if sewage or drain water enters the home and causes damage.

Personal property coverage is another area where coverage limits can become important. While homeowners insurance generally protects belongings, certain items such as jewelry, collectibles, artwork, firearms, and high-value electronics may be subject to special coverage limits. Additional coverage may be necessary to fully protect these possessions.

The article also notes that home-based business property may not be fully covered under a personal homeowners insurance policy. Equipment, inventory, or tools used for business purposes may require separate protection depending on their value and use.

Vacant homes present another potential concern. The article explains that extended vacancies may affect coverage availability because insurers often consider vacant properties to present additional risk. Homeowners who leave properties unoccupied for long periods should consider a policy review to understand how coverage may be affected.

The article concludes that understanding exclusions is just as important as understanding covered losses. By reviewing coverage limits, evaluating potential risks, and conducting a regular policy review, homeowners can identify gaps involving flood damage, earth movement, maintenance-related issues, sewer backup coverage, and other areas before an unexpected claim occurs.

What Homeowners Insurance Often Doesn't Cover features insights from Jared Marcengill, Insurance Expert of Seneca, SC, in HelloNation.

About HelloNation

HelloNation is America's Good News Network, a premier media platform built on the idea that good news travels faster when real people tell real stories. Through its community-focused publications and innovative "edvertising" approach, HelloNation delivers content that informs, inspires, and spotlights the leaders making a meaningful impact in their communities.

SOURCE HelloNation