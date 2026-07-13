In HelloNation, Insurance Expert Jim Cornwell Shares What to Review Before Renewing Home Insurance

TAMPA, Fla., July 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- What should homeowners double-check before renewing their home insurance? That question is answered in a HelloNation article featuring Insurance Expert Jim Cornwell of Tampa, FL. The article explains why policy renewals should be treated as a strategic review, not just a routine payment, and what to look for to avoid gaps in protection.

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According to the article, many homeowners renew their policies without checking whether coverage still matches the home they live in today. Over time, updates like a new roof, kitchen remodel, or finished basement can increase a home's value. If these improvements aren't reflected in the policy, coverage could fall short in the event of a major loss.

The article recommends starting with a review of dwelling coverage. This is the part of a home insurance policy that covers the cost to rebuild the home after a covered loss. Since construction costs continue to rise, outdated limits may leave homeowners paying out-of-pocket to close the gap. Reviewing the current replacement cost helps ensure coverage keeps up with labor and material changes.

Liability coverage is another area worth evaluating. If homeowners have made lifestyle changes, such as installing a pool, hosting more guests, or getting certain pets, their liability exposure may have increased. Adjusting liability coverage ensures they remain protected against potential claims related to injury or property damage.

The article also urges homeowners to take a closer look at insurance deductibles. While higher deductibles can lower premiums, they also increase what homeowners must pay before insurance kicks in. Understanding how deductibles apply, especially for wind or storm-related damage, is key in places like Tampa, where weather risks are a factor.

Another important step during renewal is reviewing personal property coverage. Furniture, electronics, and valuables change over time, and so should the limits that protect them. A quick household inventory can help determine whether current policy limits are still sufficient.

The article advises checking for any policy changes or exclusions that may have been updated during the renewal process. Sometimes, wording is adjusted, and coverage shifts without the homeowner realizing it. A careful read ensures nothing important has been removed or modified.

Renewal time is also an opportunity to explore potential discounts. Home improvements, new security systems, or bundling auto and home insurance could offer premium savings that go unnoticed when homeowners simply auto-renew.

The article, What to Review Before Renewing Your Home Insurance, features insights from Jim Cornwell, Insurance Expert of Tampa, FL, in HelloNation.

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SOURCE HelloNation