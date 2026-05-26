In HelloNation, Insurance Expert Kathy Powell of Auburn, AL, Highlights Why People Choose Life Insurance Earlier in Life

AUBURN, Ala., May 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Why do more people now choose life insurance earlier in life instead of waiting until later? A HelloNation article offers helpful answers for families planning their financial future. The article features insights from Kathy Powell, Insurance Expert of Auburn, AL. Powell also teaches Risk and Insurance at Auburn University.

Kathy Powell - Insurance Agent - K Powell Ins and Fin Svc Inc Speed Speed

The article begins by explaining that life insurance is not only for older adults. It is most effective when individuals have people who depend on their income, such as children or spouses. Life insurance provides financial protection that helps cover debts, living expenses, and major costs if something unexpected happens. By securing an insurance policy early, people can lock in lower premiums and ensure coverage is in place when responsibilities are at their highest.

Choosing between term life insurance and permanent life insurance is a key decision. The article explains that term life insurance lasts for a set number of years and is typically more affordable. It is often used to cover needs during working years or while raising children. Permanent life insurance lasts a lifetime and includes a cash value feature. Over time, this value may grow and be used for financial planning. The article advises policyholders to match their insurance coverage with their long-term financial goals.

Determining the right coverage amount is also important. A life insurance policy should reflect not only current income but also future costs such as college tuition, mortgages, or medical expenses. The article notes that many financial advisors suggest a coverage amount of five to ten times a person's annual income, though this depends on family size and lifestyle. This helps ensure that beneficiaries receive enough financial support to maintain stability.

The article emphasizes that life insurance is especially valuable for those with dependents. Parents, caregivers, and anyone supporting others financially should consider early coverage. Even young adults with student loans or shared household expenses can benefit from starting a policy sooner. Early enrollment in a life insurance policy often means lower monthly premiums and greater long-term flexibility.

Residents of Auburn are encouraged to review their insurance policy on a regular basis. As life events occur, such as getting married or buying a home, coverage needs can shift. Term life insurance can often be renewed or extended, and permanent life insurance can sometimes be adjusted to reflect changing goals. Regular updates help ensure that the policy stays aligned with real needs.

The article also explains how permanent life insurance can support long-term financial planning. In some cases, policyholders can borrow against the cash value or use it later in life to support retirement goals. While the main purpose of life insurance is to provide financial protection, this added flexibility is helpful for many families managing complex finances.

Many people delay purchasing life insurance because they think it will be expensive, but the article points out that younger applicants usually receive better rates. Waiting until health issues arise can make policies more expensive or harder to obtain. Securing coverage early reduces that risk and gives peace of mind knowing that loved ones will have financial support if needed.

The article ends by reminding readers to name and regularly review their policy beneficiaries. These are the people or organizations who will receive the life insurance benefits. Keeping beneficiary designations current ensures the insurance policy meets the policyholder's intent and protects the right people at the right time.

"Why Do People Choose Life Insurance Earlier in Life?" features insights from Kathy Powell, Insurance Expert of Auburn, AL, in HelloNation.

About HelloNation

HelloNation is a premier media platform that connects readers with trusted professionals and businesses across various industries. Through its innovative "edvertising" approach that blends educational content and storytelling, HelloNation delivers expert-driven articles that inform, inspire, and empower. Covering topics from home improvement and health to business strategy and lifestyle, HelloNation highlights leaders making a meaningful impact in their communities.

SOURCE HelloNation