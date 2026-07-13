In HelloNation, Insurance Expert Kevin Baker of Chico, California, Explains Home Insurance Availability and the California FAIR Plan

CHICO, Calif., July 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- What should Butte County homeowners know about changes in home insurance availability due to wildfire risk? A HelloNation article featuring insights from Insurance Expert Kevin Baker of Kevin Baker Insurance Agency, Chico, California, helps answer this question by outlining how wildfire concerns are reshaping homeowners' insurance options across the region.

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The article explains that wildfire risk has become a major factor in determining the availability of homeowners' insurance throughout Butte County. Insurers are paying closer attention to properties in and around Chico, where past fires have heightened carriers' caution. According to the article, many homeowners now face new obstacles when applying for or renewing coverage—even if they have never filed a claim.

Kevin Baker, Insurance Expert in Chico, California, says insurers evaluate wildfire risk using several criteria. These include the property's location, surrounding vegetation, fire department access, and historical wildfire activity. Even if a home has not experienced damage, simply being in a high-risk zone can result in fewer insurance options or stricter policy conditions.

For many in Chico and across Butte County, this shift means that traditional home insurance is less available. The article notes that some insurance companies have stopped offering new policies in high-risk areas, while others have declined to renew existing ones. This has created uncertainty for homeowners who once relied on standard coverage options without issue.

When traditional homeowners' insurance is no longer available, the article explains that the California FAIR Plan becomes an important fallback. Designed as a last resort, the FAIR Plan provides basic fire insurance coverage for those unable to secure coverage in the private market. While it helps address wildfire risk, the article cautions that it is not a full substitute for standard homeowners insurance.

According to the article, the California FAIR Plan typically covers losses related to fire, smoke, and internal explosions. It does not include coverage for liability, theft, or water damage. As a result, homeowners are often advised to pair it with a separate "difference-in-conditions" policy to achieve more complete protection. The article stresses the importance of carefully reviewing these coverage combinations, especially for properties in Chico and the surrounding areas of Butte County.

The article also notes that the FAIR Plan can cost more than traditional policies, depending on the property's risk profile. Additionally, coverage limits may not be sufficient unless homeowners adjust them thoughtfully. This makes early planning essential for anyone facing wildfire-related insurance challenges in California.

Timing plays a key role as well. The article recommends that Butte County homeowners begin reviewing their coverage needs well before policy renewal dates. Due to the changing nature of wildfire risk and insurer decisions, waiting too long can reduce the number of available options and lead to rushed decisions.

Ultimately, the article highlights that understanding how wildfire risk affects homeowners' insurance helps people stay better prepared. By staying informed about home insurance availability and how the California FAIR Plan works, homeowners across Chico and Butte County can make smarter decisions about protecting their property.

"Wildfire Insurance in Butte County: What Homeowners Need to Know About the FAIR Plan and Coverage Limits" features insights from Kevin Baker, of Kevin Baker Insurance Agency, Insurance Expert of Chico, California, in HelloNation.

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SOURCE HelloNation