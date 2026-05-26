In HelloNation, Insurance Expert Kim Lego of Saint Johns, FL, Discusses Auto Insurance Liability Protection Gaps

SAINT JOHNS, Fla., May 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- What type of auto insurance protection do many Saint Johns and Jacksonville drivers overlook? That's the focus of a HelloNation article featuring expert guidance from Kim Lego, Insurance Expert of Saint Johns, FL. The article highlights the risks of relying solely on Florida's minimum liability limits and offers practical advice on how drivers can improve their coverage to better protect their finances.

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The article explains that Florida's legal requirements for auto insurance are minimal and may not reflect the true cost of accidents in the Saint Johns and Jacksonville area. With busy roads like I-95 and Butler Boulevard, the potential for collisions is high. The article makes clear that increasing liability coverage beyond the state minimum can help protect drivers from unexpected expenses tied to injuries or vehicle damage.

Two essential parts of auto insurance are detailed: bodily injury liability and property damage liability. According to the article, bodily injury liability helps cover medical bills, lost wages, and legal costs if the insured driver causes injury to another person. Property damage liability, on the other hand, pays for damage to another person's vehicle or belongings. The article warns that sticking with minimum limits may not offer enough protection in serious accidents, where costs can rise quickly.

Saint Johns and Jacksonville drivers often assume that their risk is low, but the article challenges that idea. Even a minor accident can result in costly repairs or legal claims. In more serious situations, financial damages can far exceed what a standard policy covers. The HelloNation feature encourages drivers to evaluate their liability coverage and consider how their savings, income, or property could be affected by a large claim.

Legal expenses are another concern addressed in the article. Without enough liability coverage, drivers may have to pay attorney fees and court costs out of pocket. The article explains how higher limits offer more than just payout protection; they also help cover legal defense costs, which can quickly add up during a lawsuit.

For Saint Johns and Jacksonville residents in particular, traffic congestion and accident frequency make adequate coverage even more important. The article explains that driving in a high-risk area increases the chances of needing to use auto insurance. Raising liability limits can serve as a proactive step to reduce stress and financial uncertainty after an accident.

Another misconception addressed in the article is that only wealthy individuals need higher limits. In reality, liability coverage is about protecting all of a person's financial resources, including retirement accounts, home equity, and savings. The article advises drivers to assess their total financial picture to determine what kind of coverage will truly protect them in the event of a claim.

In addition to increasing primary auto insurance limits, the article introduces umbrella insurance as a useful tool for added protection. For Saint Johns and Jacksonville drivers with significant assets or legal exposure, umbrella insurance extends coverage beyond regular policy limits and includes extra protection for medical costs, settlements, and legal fees. The article positions this type of policy as a valuable layer of security.

Finally, the article recommends that drivers speak with licensed insurance agents to review their current coverage. A professional can help identify gaps, recommend appropriate bodily injury and property damage limits, and explain how additional options like umbrella insurance may fit into a complete protection plan.

Auto Insurance Liability Protection Saint Johns & Jacksonville Drivers Often Miss features insights from Kim Lego, Insurance Expert of Saint Johns, FL, in HelloNation.

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SOURCE HelloNation