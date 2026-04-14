In HelloNation, Insurance Expert Matt Pancake of Winter Garden, FL, Guides First-Time Homeowners on Home Insurance

WINTER GARDEN, Fla., April 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- What should first-time homeowners in Winter Garden know about home insurance before closing? A HelloNation article answers this question with insights from Matt Pancake of Bill Pancake Insurance Agency, Inc. The article helps new buyers understand what's covered, what's not, and how to make smart insurance choices in a region where weather and other risks are part of daily life.

Matt Pancake - Office Manager, Bill Pancake Insurance Agency, Inc. Speed Speed

For many first-time homeowners, insurance feels like just one more task in the closing process. But as Pancake explains, treating home insurance as a formality can lead to expensive surprises down the line. Not all policies offer the same protections, and knowing the differences ahead of time makes a meaningful impact after a storm or emergency.

The article breaks down the basics, starting with the fact that home insurance does more than protect the physical structure. It also covers personal belongings, liability, and even temporary living expenses in some cases. Still, coverage details, especially around wind coverage and flood insurance, can vary widely depending on the policy.

Wind coverage is especially relevant for Central Florida homeowners. While most policies include wind damage, Pancake notes that some apply separate deductibles for wind-related claims. This can significantly increase out-of-pocket costs after a storm. For first-time homeowners unfamiliar with these provisions, understanding how wind coverage is structured is key to avoiding financial stress.

Flood insurance is another area where confusion is common. Many buyers assume flood damage is included in their standard policy, but as Pancake points out, home insurance typically does not cover damage from rising water. Even homes outside a designated flood zone can be vulnerable to heavy rains and drainage issues. That's why he encourages new homeowners to consider flood insurance based on risk, not just lender requirements.

Winter Garden's mix of older properties, new developments, and changing infrastructure means flood risks can shift over time. Pancake recommends that first-time homeowners ask about both historical flooding and future exposure during the insurance process.

Liability protection is another element that new buyers often overlook. If someone is injured on the property, liability coverage helps with medical bills or legal costs. This part of home insurance extends beyond the structure and is crucial for protecting long-term financial stability.

The article also explains the importance of setting the right personal property coverage limits. Furniture, electronics, clothing, and appliances can add up quickly. Pancake advises first-time homeowners to estimate realistic replacement costs and consider whether high-value items like jewelry or collectibles need extra protection.

Deductibles are a critical part of any policy, and choosing the wrong one can lead to difficulty after a claim. Lower premiums might seem attractive, but higher deductibles could create stress during a loss. Pancake emphasizes aligning the deductible with available savings to strike the right balance.

Mortgage lenders require home insurance before closing, but meeting those minimums doesn't always guarantee full protection. Pancake urges new buyers to go beyond basic lender requirements and build a policy that reflects their real exposure to wind and water risks.

Finally, the article reminds readers that insurance needs can evolve. Changes to local construction, drainage systems, or nearby properties may impact future risk. That's why Pancake recommends periodic policy reviews, even after move-in, to keep coverage aligned with current conditions.

The article, What First-Time Homeowners in Winter Garden Should Know About Insurance, features insights from Matt Pancake, Insurance Expert of Winter Garden, FL, in HelloNation.

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SOURCE HelloNation