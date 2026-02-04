In HelloNation, Insurance Expert Michael Oehrke of Lee's Summit, MO, Shares Tips for Comparing Auto Insurance Quotes

LEE'S SUMMIT, Mo., Feb. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- What should drivers in Lee's Summit understand before they start comparing auto insurance quotes? That question is answered in a HelloNation article featuring insights from State Farm Insurance Agent Michael Oehrke of Lee's Summit, MO. The article provides a clear explanation of what influences auto insurance and why looking beyond price is essential to making the right choice.

Michael Oehrke, State Farm Insurance Agent

The article begins by pointing out that while auto insurance is required in Missouri, not all policies offer the same level of protection. Liability coverage, which is legally mandated, only pays for damage or injury caused to others. The article explains that meeting the state minimum is just the starting point, and relying solely on it could leave drivers financially exposed.

Location plays a key role in how auto insurance is priced in Lee's Summit. The article details how local factors such as traffic patterns, accident frequency, and even the ZIP code itself affect premiums. These insights show why auto insurance quotes can differ significantly between drivers living just a few blocks apart.

Commute habits also factor into pricing. The article explains that the length and timing of daily commutes influence risk, and longer, high-traffic routes can raise rates. The use of credit-based insurance scores is another element many drivers don't consider, yet the article notes these scores often impact quotes even though they don't reflect income.

Before comparing auto insurance quotes, the article emphasizes the need to understand coverage limits. These limits determine how much the insurance company will pay in the event of an accident. Choosing too-low limits might reduce premiums, but it could result in large out-of-pocket costs after a claim.

Deductibles are also discussed in detail. The article explains that higher deductibles reduce premium costs but increase financial responsibility during a claim. Choosing the right deductible depends on each driver's financial situation and comfort level, making this decision an important part of the process.

The article reminds readers that not all policies are the same. Optional coverages like collision, comprehensive, and uninsured motorist protection can dramatically change how well a policy performs when it's needed. Understanding what's included in a quote is critical to making an informed choice.

Lee's Summit drivers are also encouraged to think about local road conditions and weather patterns. These elements, combined with personal driving habits, influence both risk and how insurers assess potential claims. The article shows how these local insights can help drivers choose coverage that fits real-world conditions.

It also warns against focusing only on price. The lowest auto insurance quote might come with lower coverage limits or missing protections. The article stresses that comparing policies should always include a review of deductibles, liability coverage, and included services, not just the monthly premium.

Discounts are another key factor often overlooked. The article suggests asking about common discount opportunities like bundling home and auto insurance, having a safe driving record, or installing safety features in the vehicle. These can help bring down the cost without sacrificing protection.

Finally, the article urges drivers to review their auto insurance regularly. Life changes, like a new car, a different commute, or updates to household members may affect coverage needs. Staying proactive helps keep liability coverage and overall protection aligned with current circumstances.

What to Know Before Comparing Auto Insurance Quotes in Lee's Summit features insights from Michael Oehrke, Insurance Expert of Lee's Summit, MO, in HelloNation.

About HelloNation

HelloNation is a premier media platform that connects readers with trusted professionals and businesses across various industries. Through its innovative "edvertising" approach that blends educational content and storytelling, HelloNation delivers expert-driven articles that inform, inspire, and empower. Covering topics from home improvement and health to business strategy and lifestyle, HelloNation highlights leaders making a meaningful impact in their communities.

SOURCE HelloNation