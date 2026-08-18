HUNTSVILLE, Ala., Aug. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- What happens to homeowners' insurance when remodeling a kitchen or finishing a basement? A new HelloNation article provides clear answers for those navigating this question across North Alabama. The piece features expert insights from Nathan Marcus of The Marcus Agency in Huntsville, who outlines how changes to a home's structure, design, or features can affect the home's insurance policy. The article explains why it's essential for homeowners to align insurance coverage with their home's current condition—not with what it looked like when the policy was first written.

Nathan Marcus, Owner Speed Speed

Many Huntsville homeowners' insurance policies are based on replacement cost rather than market value. This means that when a loss occurs, the payout is intended to cover the cost to rebuild the home using current materials and labor. That value can shift significantly when home renovation insurance isn't kept up to date. If a homeowner adds square footage, finishes a basement, or upgrades materials, those changes usually increase the cost to rebuild. But unless the insurance policy is reviewed and updated, coverage often remains based on outdated details.

In Huntsville, Madison, and other fast-growing parts of North Alabama, this issue is becoming more common. Home upgrades insurance becomes especially important during periods of construction growth and remodeling activity. Marcus points out that improvements such as luxury kitchens, upgraded roofing, or new outdoor features like decks and porches can raise the replacement cost without triggering any automatic policy change. Without notifying the insurance provider, homeowners risk being underinsured if a loss occurs.

The article also notes that new cNew construction insurance entails its own considerations. Transitioning from a builder's policy to standard Huntsville home insurance isn't as simple as waiting for move-in day. Features added during the build, such as custom siding or expanded floor plans, must be reflected in the final policy to ensure full protection. The insurance should be based on the finished home—not just the blueprints.ons addressed in the article is whether homeowners should contact their agent after making changes. The guidance is clear: for nearly all major upgrades, it's considered wise to revisit the policy. Doing so allows homeowners to verify that their replacement cost coverage remains accurate and comprehensive. Overlooking these updates could result in gaps that affect claims down the road.

Beyond structural improvements, some lifestyle enhancements may also impact liability coverage. Additions such as pools, outdoor kitchens, or detached workshops introduce new risks. Marcus explains that these should be reported to the insurer to ensure that liability protection is adjusted accordingly.

Recent fluctuations in construction costs throughout North Alabama are also contributing to the growing need for policy reviews. Rising labor and material prices mean that even unchanged homes might be underinsured based on outdated estimates. Marcus emphasizes the need for regular evaluation—even without visible upgrades—to maintain adequate protection.The article stresses the importance of proactive communication with an insurance expert. Whether homeowners are building new, remodeling existing spaces, or simply making improvements over time, staying ahead of insurance needs helps protect both the home and the investment behind it.

"How New Construction and Home Upgrades Affect Insurance in North Alabama" features insights from Nathan Marcus, an Insurance Expert in Huntsville, AL, and is available on HelloNation.

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