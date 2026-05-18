In HelloNation, Insurance Expert Nathan Marcus of Huntsville, AL, shares what new homeowners often miss about coverage.

HUNTSVILLE, Ala., May 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- What do new homeowners in the Huntsville metro often overlook when it comes to their homeowners' insurance? A HelloNation article explains the most common and costly mistakes people make after closing on a home in this fast-growing North Alabama market. The piece features insights from Nathan Marcus of The Marcus Agency and walks readers through key insurance coverage details that are frequently misunderstood or overlooked.

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The article highlights that many new homeowners rush through insurance decisions during the closing process, often assuming their homeowners' insurance policy automatically fits their long-term needs. However, the article notes that important factors such as coverage limits and deductibles are often misjudged or overlooked once the new homeowner settles in.

Coverage limits don't always reflect the true cost to rebuild a home. Alabama homeowners' insurance policies should be based on current construction costs, which can vary significantly from the home's purchase price. In the Huntsville metro, where growth is accelerating and materials and labor costs are shifting quickly, Marcus warns that a mismatch between insurance coverage and rebuilding costs could become a major problem after severe weather or damage.

Many Alabama homeowners' insurance policies include separate deductibles for wind or hail events. While a policy might seem affordable upfront, a high deductible could put financial strain on homeowners during a claim. Marcus emphasizes it's important for new homeowners to understand how different deductibles work and what they might realistically owe out of pocket.

In addition to financial considerations, homeowners' insurance policies often exclude flood damage. Even though flooding may seem unlikely in Huntsville, Madison, and other parts of North Alabama, heavy rain, poor drainage, or nearby creeks can still create risk. Marcus advises new homeowners in the Huntsville metro to consider flood coverage even if it's not required by a lender.

Insurance coverage should be adjusted as homeowners settle into their new property. For example, moving into a larger home usually means more belongings and new purchases. If personal property coverage isn't updated, the cost to replace items could exceed policy limits. Liability coverage is another area that deserves attention, especially for those hosting guests or taking on additional responsibilities such as owning a yard or driveway.

The article also urges Alabama homeowners' insurance policyholders to revisit their coverage after making home upgrades. Renovations such as kitchen improvements, new decks, or finished basements can increase a home's value, so coverage limits must be updated accordingly.ng new homeowners that insurance needs may shift if the home is used differently over time. Working remotely, starting a home business, or renting out space can all affect insurance requirements. These changes often require policy endorsements that won't be added automatically.

For anyone buying a home in the Huntsville metro or nearby areas, the message is clear: reviewing and updating homeowners' insurance is not a one-time task. By staying informed about coverage limits, deductibles, and specific policy exclusions, new homeowners can avoid unexpected expenses down the road.

What New Homeowners in the Huntsville Metro and Surrounding Communities Often Overlook About Insurance features insights from Nathan Marcus, Insurance Expert of Huntsville, AL, in HelloNation.

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SOURCE HelloNation